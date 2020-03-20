The former Lions player didn't like coach Matt Patricia so much that he was "excited,quot; about the pitch.

The Lions traded Darius Slay to the Eagles on Thursday, and after the deal closed, the cornerback took a few things off his chest.

"I didn't have as much respect for Matty P as a person," Slay told the WJR radio station in Detroit. "It was difficult for me to play for him. That was it."

As these comments made their way to social networksAnother former Lions player said he had a similar experience. In response to a tweet about Slay's comments, Garrett Hudson shared some insights about his time with the Lions and coach Matt Patricia.

Matt Patricia is literally the worst person I have ever met in my entire soccer career. I was excited when the lions cut me. It was so bad – Garrett Hudson (@ G_Hudson46) March 20, 2020

Hudson was signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Patricia's first year as a coach for Lions. He was eventually released by the team before going through the Jets and Redskins. He has not appeared in an NFL game.

Hudson admitted that perhaps his status on the team played a role in how he was treated.

Let me add a little more context as this is exploding 1) He seemed like a nice guy outside the meeting and I know some liked him a lot

2) I was only there for the rookie mini camp, so I probably treat vets more respectfully

3) this was 2 years ago. It could have changed – Garrett Hudson (@ G_Hudson46) March 20, 2020

Hudson also shared a story about Patricia and running back Kerryon Johnson, who is still with the team. Hudson says Patricia cursed Johnson simply because she didn't know what year Ford Field was built. (For those curious, Ford Field paved the way in 1999 and opened in 2002.

But in telling this story, Hudson wanted to make it clear that Johnson didn't seem bothered by the interaction.

Let me give you more details on this. It was fun as hell and Keryon didn't seem affected by that. Some do not care about their personality and the way they do things. Myself and many other boys would have liked it differently, but it is their team, their rules. – Garrett Hudson (@ G_Hudson46) March 20, 2020

Hudson joked He was cut by the Lions because "he is not very good at soccer."

The main point Hudson is trying to make is that Patricia has a strong personality, and she didn't fit in well with him personally. He realizes that some players may not be bothered by that personality, but based on comments from various players, it's clearly not for everyone.