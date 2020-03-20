The first Nokia 5G phone is affordable, but not a competitor to the Galaxy S20: BGR

HMD Global introduced its first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3 5G, which will cost just € 599 when it hits stores this summer.

However, the phone is not a flagship like Samsung's Galaxy S20, but a high-end device that has some design and specification compromises.

HMD also introduced a trio of affordable phones, including the new Nokia 5310 "Original,quot;.

HMD Global is the latest phone maker to introduce a 5G phone, the company's first Nokia 5G phone. Most vendors will likely have at least one 5G phone in stores this year, just as operators will improve coverage. These 5G phones will be more affordable than last year's models, but some flagships will still cost more than you'd expect, and the Galaxy S20 series is a prime example of that. HMD, however, is doing things differently, as the Nokia 8.3 is a 5G phone that won't make a hole in your pocket. That means, however, that you will have to accept several commitments.

Priced at € 599 ($ ​​643) for the 6GB / 64GB version, the Nokia 8.3 5G will be € 400 cheaper than the most affordable Galaxy S20 option in Europe. But, as you can already see, the phone ships with half the RAM and half the storage of Samsung's flagship.

Image Source: Nokia

There is also another great compromise to keep in mind, and it concerns the processor. The Nokia 8.3 introduces Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 765G chip, which will power mid-range 5G phones this year: the Galaxy S20 includes the high-end Snapdragon 865 chip. It's not surprising to see HMD go for a cheaper CPU option, as some of its previous flagships featured last year's high-end chip instead of the newer Qualcomm CPU available. This time, HMD opted for a new SoC, at least.

Other features include a 4,500 mAh 18W fast charge battery, microSD holder, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fingerprint sensor built into the standby button on the side.

The main camera is a PureView four-lens system with ZEISS optics, Nokia says, with a 64-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

At the front, there is a 24 megapixel camera. But the perforated design of Nokia 8.3 is not as spectacular as the Galaxy S20. Yes, the phone has a large 6.81-inch Full HD + screen, but it has a bottom frame so big that there's room for a Nokia logo.

Image Source: Nokia

The good thing about the phone is that it runs a clean version of Android 10 and will receive timely updates in the next two years, as is the case with most Android phones made by HMD.

It's also interesting that the phone appears in the next James Bond movie, No time to die, which was delayed to November. Sony movies are generally heavy on Sony equipment, and Sony has some attractive Android phones that can appear in movies. But HMD makes a point to point to the James Bond partnership in its announcement.

The Nokia 8.3 is just one of four new Android phones that HMD quietly announced. The list also includes the cheaper Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 Android phones as well as the Nokia 5310 "Originals,quot; device. All of these phones were likely scheduled to be unveiled at MWC 2020 in late February, but the show was canceled for fear of coronaviruses.

Finally, HMD Global also announced a new global roaming service, called HMD Connect, which is immediately available to buyers.

Image Source: Nokia