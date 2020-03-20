The famous Magic City of Atlanta Strip Club offers Lap Lap virtual dances ’for people under lockdown for coronavirus

Being trapped at home doesn't mean you have to give up on your weekend plans entirely. If going to the strip club was on your itinerary this weekend, then the Magic City of Atlanta still endorses it.

The popular strip club offers virtual dances to clients for just $ 20. That's right, you can enjoy the strip club in your own home while practicing social distancing.

The way the club plans to do this is by adding anyone who pays the $ 20 fee to their list of "close friends,quot; on Instagram. It's a way to keep the booming business and money in the dancers' pockets after the establishment had to close in an effort to further stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Magic City features "interactive lap dances,quot; and "interactive settings,quot; for the virtual strip club experience. The club guarantees 24-hour access and also reveals that they plan to be closed on Sundays (as they normally are).

