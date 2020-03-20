The debate: How are EFL clubs coping amid a coronavirus pandemic? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTML2dc01df78b652fea51f185a0246a090611% %MINIFYHTML2dc01df78b652fea51f185a0246a090612%

How will EFL clubs cope financially, and will playing behind closed doors be a viable solution once football returns?

Wigan manager Paul Cook says the Premier League has an obligation to ensure that those further down the football pyramid don't shut down.

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe and Wigan boss Paul Cook were special guests at The debate while discussing how their respective clubs are managing the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK government has announced that it will pay 80 percent of the wages of employees who are not working, up to a limit of £ 2,500 per month as part of a new coronavirus job retention scheme, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak He called it an "unprecedented intervention."

Earlier this week, the EFL announced an emergency aid package to support all clubs during the current crisis. During a meeting on Thursday, a £ 50 million fund was approved to help clubs with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as meetings are postponed.

Football League games have been postponed across all divisions until at least April 30, and this is expected to extend.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says the new government measures will give clubs room to breathe, but he hopes players will be asked to cut wages in the short term.

The main priority is to finish this season to "protect the integrity,quot; of the competition, but, speaking in The debate – Plymouth boss Lowe admits it has been difficult to continue charting a path outside of Sky Bet League Two, with his team currently third in the table.

He said Sky Sports: "We as a club in Plymouth are financially stable through our owner Simon Hallett, but in some clubs the fund will certainly help. There are clubs that are not so fortunate to have 12,000 local fans every two weeks, but it certainly helps.

"We have changed our schedule three times in the last three or four days, what we need, but we don't know what will happen next. For us, we have doubts about whether we should put our players through programs.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, EFL President Rick Parry confirms that his priority is to finish the current season.

"What we have decided is that we will do a mini preseason once we can get back to training camp. We have established programs for each player, but there is a lot you can do on your own. They just need to make sure they are on their minds."

The lack of a specific schedule has left the managers of the Football League in a vague position on the impossibility of planning ahead.

Wigan's assistant manager Leam Richardson has been talking to gaming staff on a daily basis, and the Latics will be desperate to resume the current campaign, with Cook's side only outside the Sky Bet Championship drop zone in difference of goals.

Speaking about the debate, John Hartson and Joleon Lescott welcome news of the EFL £ 50 million package being distributed to assist clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cook has asked for patience, saying Sky Sports: "We have been dealt a hand that no one saw coming. Instead of an unknown result, I think we should focus on the immediate.

"Until now we have been on the tip of an iceberg. I think everything is starting to work now. From the initial games that were postponed, we now realize that what we are going to go through is going to be very rough.

"The government guidelines are very important to all of us and at Wigan we are doing the best we can to meet that. We are taking it week by week by the minute. This week everyone has been out and will review it as we go along."

Could EFL clubs be left to fend for themselves?

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe explains to The Debate why he will have trouble motivating his team to play behind closed doors.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports Expert Gary Neville admitted that he feared football clubs might close due to economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Scotland's Premier League club Hearts announced that it was asking players and staff not to play a 50 percent pay cut, while Barnet put all its non-playing staff on immediate notice of layoff, with 60 people willing to lose their jobs.

Cook added: "I think for a period of time now, the gap between the Premier League and the EFL has been widening every year. We have seen in recent years that clubs like Bury closed.

"I don't think people can imagine what that does to the community. Bury has absolutely fantastic people and fans. And whatever it was that was done at the highest level, they don't deserve not to have a football team."

"We have an obligation to make sure that clubs are not affected. If there is a reserve fund in the Premier League, they should surely offer a little help to make sure that if this takes five months, the clubs do not feel that pressure." .