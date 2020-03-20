The death toll in Spain exceeds 1,000 as hotels become hospitals | News

%MINIFYHTMLc4806aab22e7db694dfccc8945a404b811% %MINIFYHTMLc4806aab22e7db694dfccc8945a404b812%

The death toll in Spain from the coronavirus epidemic shot up to 1,002 on Friday from 767 the day before, reported the country's head of health emergencies, Fernando Simon.

The number of registered cases in the country also jumped to 19,980 on Friday from 17,147 on Thursday, Simon said.



The Spanish government has ordered the closure of all hotels in the country and promised to implement special measures in nursing homes after an increase in new cases and deaths.



Spain is The second most affected country in Europe after Italy.

All hotels and other tourist accommodation must be closed within seven days to "ensure the containment of the pandemic,quot;, in a further blow to the country's already sick tourism sector.

Spain, the second most visited country in the world in 2018, has already closed its land borders to all but its nationals and residents.

Long-term pensions were exempt from closure, but were still subject to a state of emergency imposed by the government almost a week ago that excludes people from all but essential outings.

"The most difficult times are yet to come, those times when we will continue to see an increase in the number of cases," Health Minister Salvador Illa said Thursday.

Several thousand troops have been deployed to dozens of cities across the country to help with decontamination, triage and surveillance efforts. Army units were first deployed on Thursday in the independent region of Catalonia, for disinfection tasks at the airport and the port of Barcelona.

The restrictions gave "very good results,quot; almost a week later, Transport Minister José Luis Abalos told reporters. Road traffic has fallen to a tenth of the same period in 2019, air traffic by more than half, while medium and long-distance trains only had an occupancy of 2 percent, he said, adding that there were no plans. to completely close air traffic.

Nursing homes have become the center of attention during the crisis, and prosecutors in Madrid opened an investigation on Wednesday into more than 17 coronavirus-related deaths in a nursing home where patients had been locked up without access to the hospital care.

Authorities have not specified how many people have died in nursing homes, but the attorney general's office said it was also investigating the problem, as similar cases were reported at other facilities and nurses said they did not have enough gloves and protective masks.

Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said nursing homes needed to be urgently equipped with adequate medical facilities and staff, and called it "an absolute priority."

Fernando Simon, head of the health emergency center, said Spain "It was probably slowly approaching the peak of cases."

In the center of Madrid, the Ayre Gran Hotel Colón opened its doors on Thursday after equipping its rooms with medical equipment. Hotels in Madrid have offered 60,000 beds to the health service, authorities said.

The government has promised that no one in a "difficult situation,quot; would have their public services cut for lack of payment.

The epidemic continued to affect the labor market, with IAG's Iberia airlines proposing to temporarily lay off up to 90 percent of its flight staff for three months, and the automaker Nissan said it would send 3,000 workers home indefinitely.

In an interview with Antena 3 TV, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino called for a fiscal response across the European Union after praising the latest European Central Bank bond purchase scheme to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez predicted an economic depression on Wednesday this year in SpainAlthough he said a package of 200 billion euros ($ 220 billion) measures to help businesses and protect workers and other vulnerable groups could spur a rapid recovery.