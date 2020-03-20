The BART service will end at 9 p.m. every day amid the coronavirus shelter, the passageway plummeted – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – With a large decrease in passenger numbers as a result of the coronavirus shelter on house orders, Bay Area Rapid Transit will end service at 9 p.m. daily starting next week, the agency announced.

BART says passenger levels have decreased by 90% since the COVID-19 outbreak, requiring it to take steps to reduce operating costs. After a review of train passenger and rail freight this week, BART said the following service changes are in effect until further notice:

• Starting Monday, March 23, 2020, BART will provide service Monday through Friday from 5 am to 9 pm (service is currently 5 am to midnight). The current frequency of the weekday train will remain.

• Starting Saturday, March 28, 2020, Saturday and Sunday service will be from 8 am to 9 pm (currently Saturday service is from 6 am to midnight and Sunday is from 8 am to midnight). The current frequency of the weekend train will be maintained.

All passengers must be in the system before 8:45 p.m. have a guaranteed trip to your destination, the agency said

"This decision is being made now because all 9 counties in the Bay Area have refuge requests and our passenger numbers have plummeted by 90%," BART General Manager Bob Powers said in a prepared statement. “We are taking a data-driven approach to these decisions to ensure that as few people as possible are affected. These are extraordinary times and we do not make this decision lightly. Our system works with public dollars and we have an obligation to make financially sound decisions on service levels. "

BART said closing early is a better option than running less frequently or shorter trains after 9 p.m. Because the agency will realize immediate cost savings from its operating budget by being able to reallocate a significant number of operating personnel to capital projects. The agency said the immediate loss of fee revenue has a devastating impact on BART's operating budget.

BART said it is also seeking emergency funding from all levels of government during this crisis.