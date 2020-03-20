The ancient "Wonderchicken,quot; fossil is the oldest of the modern birds – BGR

The oldest modern bird fossil found in Europe has been nicknamed the "Wonderchicken,quot; because of its similarities between today's chickens and ducks.

The species is believed to have roamed the region for a million years before the asteroid attack that killed most of the dinosaur species.

The fossil is helping scientists paint a clearer picture of the evolution of birds as we know them today.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

An ancient bird species has just been identified by a group of scientists led by the University of Cambridge. It is believed to be the oldest example of a modern bird ever discovered, and is older than the asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs for a million years.

The discovery, which was published in the magazine. Nature, is helping scientists better understand when the first examples of modern birds emerged. It also helps explain why the birds managed to persist even after the catastrophic dinosaur-killing asteroid collapsed.

The fossilized skull of the so-called "Wonderchicken,quot; is remarkably well preserved, giving researchers a wealth of information on how the ancient species compares to today's birds. Its various characteristics mimic those of modern chicken and duck species. This, according to scientists, hints that Wonderchicken is the last common ancestor of both groups of birds.

"The moment I first saw what was under the rock was the most exciting moment in my scientific career," said Dr. Daniel Field, who led the research, in a statement. “This is one of the best-preserved fossil bird skulls of any age, from anywhere in the world. We almost had to pinch ourselves when we saw it, knowing it was at such an important moment in Earth's history. "

The fossil was found "in a limestone quarry near the Belgian-Dutch border," according to a press release. It is unique for several reasons, including the fact that it is the earliest example of a modern bird on record, as well as the first modern bird fossil from its time period found in the northern hemisphere.

Despite the great work done by paleontologists around the world, much of the history of modern birds remains unknown. Some have taken the bold stance of saying that birds are really just modern dinosaurs, basing their claims on DNA research that links ancient dinosaurs to the birds we see today.

In fact, modern birds must have originated from some other group of animals, and evidence showing that Wonderchicken, officially named Asteriornis Maastrichtensis, was hanging out on Earth a million years before the dinosaur-killing asteroid arrived. supports the idea that the evolutionary path between prehistoric beasts and modern birds was already being paved. We may never know exactly when the first modern birds emerged, discoveries like this mean we are getting closer.

Image source: Phillip Krzeminski