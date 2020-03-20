The 2020 Dallas Renegades season is over; XFL cancels season due to coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Forsaken will officially end their inaugural season with a 2-3 record, the XFL announced that the league will cancel the 2020 season due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Good news for fans, the teams have said they will be back.

We will be back before you know it. #ForTheLoveOfFootball – Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) March 20, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLe5d5c60e617a0f6ed9c79cb5f2882b1415% %MINIFYHTMLe5d5c60e617a0f6ed9c79cb5f2882b1416%

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest state and local regulations, have left the XFL with no option but to officially cancel the rest of the 2020 season," the league said in its statement on Friday. "The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority."

This is the XFL's second attempt, the initial league had withdrawn after its first season in 2001. However, unlike last time, the league has multi-year television agreements with Fox Sports and ESPN. The league championship game was scheduled for April 26.

The teams may be back, however the rosters could look very different the next time the Dallas Forsaken takes the field. All player contracts have ended and they can sign with the NFL or CFL.