Thanks to sanctions, Russia is protected from economic shocks from the coronavirus

Take, for example, a 2014 sanction that limits loans from Western financial institutions to a maximum of three months. Russian companies responded by paying their debt so that the total external debt of the government and companies in Russia fell to $ 455 billion earlier this year from $ 713 billion in 2014. By contrast, Western companies have taken advantage of the falls interest rates to accumulate trillions. of dollars in debt in the last decade.

"Russia for the past six years has been living in a hostile foreign environment due to sanctions," said Mr. Tikhomirov. When the threat of the virus passes, he said, "things may come back to life faster in Russia than in other countries because there will be no negative debt burden."

The Russian government published its plan to contain the virus and maintain economic activity. He said that all pneumonia patients would now be screened and that the country manufactured 100,000 test kits per day.