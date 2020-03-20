Thanks to sanctions, Russia is protected from economic shocks from the coronavirus

MOSCOW – Six years ago, the United States and the European Union closed the door on western bank loans to Russian companies, starving the country's oil and banking sector finance industries. The harsh measures were aimed at punishing Russia for military interventions in Ukraine and Syria and for meddling in the 2016 US election to help Donald J. Trump.
Paradoxically, however, those sanctions and the policies Russia enacted in response prepared the Kremlin for what happened this month: a universal dislocation of the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price war that led to a collapse in oil prices and income that Russia depends on to support social spending.
Far from being a basket case, Russia enters the crisis with bulky financial reserves, its large companies almost debt-free and almost self-sufficient in agriculture. After Russia was hit with sanctions, the government and companies of President Vladimir V. Putin adapted to isolation and were virtually forced to prepare for economic shocks like the one hitting the global economy today.
"Russia will be slightly better than other countries because of its experience, due to sanctions and reserves," said Vladimir V. Tikhomirov, chief economist at BCS Global Markets, referring to the approximately $ 600 billion in gold and currency reserves. . The country has accumulated.
Russia has undoubtedly been hit hard by the collapse in oil prices, with the national currency, the ruble, losing about 20 percent of its value in recent weeks. Oil and natural gas account for about 60 percent of Russia's exports.
It is still too early to predict how the virus outbreaks will spread and how various governments will respond. Given the state of Russia's dilapidated health system and underfunded health system, the coronavirus outbreak could be catastrophic. With tight control of the state in the media, many Russians suspect that the Kremlin may be hiding the scale of the problem or the degree of preparedness, hindering an effective response.
Still, some countries, Russia among them, It seems better positioned than others. For Russia, that is linked to Western sanctions.
Take, for example, a 2014 sanction that limits loans from Western financial institutions to a maximum of three months. Russian companies responded by paying their debt so that the total external debt of the government and companies in Russia fell to $ 455 billion earlier this year from $ 713 billion in 2014. By contrast, Western companies have taken advantage of the falls interest rates to accumulate trillions. of dollars in debt in the last decade.
"Russia for the past six years has been living in a hostile foreign environment due to sanctions," said Mr. Tikhomirov. When the threat of the virus passes, he said, "things may come back to life faster in Russia than in other countries because there will be no negative debt burden."
The Russian government published its plan to contain the virus and maintain economic activity. He said that all pneumonia patients would now be screened and that the country manufactured 100,000 test kits per day.
The plan revised the paid sick leave rules so that companies must pay an advance when an employee leaves leave. The National Welfare Fund, the main sovereign wealth fund, will be used to pay bonuses to medical workers.
Russia has 55,000 hospital beds available to treat coronavirus patients and 40,000 ventilators, who are critical in treating the sickest patients, according to the statement. By Friday, Russia had reported 199 cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
For now, Russia relies on quarantine of individuals and follow-up of contacts without major blockages. But measures to stop the spread of the virus are likely to halt Russia's economy, as they have elsewhere, as companies send their employees home. At that time, Russia's Treasury Treasury Chest will be of little help.
However, reserves will come into play during a recovery, as Russia will not compete for financing of capital markets to stimulate the economy.
For years, economists criticized Russian economic policy as too conservative, emphasizing savings over spending. It seemed to reflect a deep-seated Russian belief: No matter how bad things are today, they can always get worse. Now, that policy seems justified, particularly in light of the country's dependence on natural resource extraction for most of its foreign exchange earnings.
"Russia is smarter than ever in its history," said Vladimir Osakovsky, Russia's chief economist at the Bank of America, referring to the economic consequences of the virus's spread.
Russia built these reserves throughout the sanctions period by writing in its budget an artificially low estimate of the global price of oil. All income taxes above that level went to the national piggy bank. The policy left the investment economy lifeless [gross domestic product grew to 1.3 percent last year] but put Russia in a solid position as it entered the coronavirus crisis.
Russia's agricultural sector is also benefiting from the changes introduced after sanctions on food imports. Before European agricultural products fell victim to the sanctions war, for example, Koza Nostra, a small company that made gourmet cheese, was a barely viable family business. But after sanctions cut imports of French cheese, the company doubled and then tripled its production in the following years.
"It was the right approach," Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Asatryan said of the Kremlin's move to shore up Russian agriculture in response to sanctions, useful today as insulation against trade disruptions.
Since 2014, the share of imported food on the Russian market has dropped to around 10 percent today, from around 25 percent. Russia is self-sufficient for most staples other than fresh fruits and vegetables. Rather than guaranteeing nutrition, the change allows the government to set aside its hard currency for a recovery rather than spend it on propping up the ruble to keep imported food affordable.
"Even in a bad scenario, Russia can survive this shock better than many other economies," said Sofya Donets, an economist at Renaissance, a Moscow investment bank, who returned to work last week after a mandatory quarantine.