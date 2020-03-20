Texas massage parlors temporarily closed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order for all state massage establishments to close at midnight until April 3.

The closure is intended to help delay the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has also temporarily closed its testing centers due to COVID-19.

All rescheduling rules and no-show policies are relaxed until April 30.

Applicants who are unable to attend their exams and who fail to appear may reschedule at no cost.

