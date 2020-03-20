Texas Lottery Closes Coronavirus Prize Claim Centers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLfc4d3f7a3a9b8a97742724bdf7eb78e111% %MINIFYHTMLfc4d3f7a3a9b8a97742724bdf7eb78e112%

– As a health precaution and to minimize contact between the public and the staff of the Texas Lottery Claim Center, all Texas Lottery Claim Centers are closed until further notice due to COVID-19, the Lottery announced from Texas on Thursday.

"The health and safety of our employees, players and suppliers is and will continue to be our highest priority," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "We will continue to monitor the developments in this situation day by day, as we work with the Governor's Office and other state officials to determine an appropriate time to reopen our Claim Centers."

All winning scratch game tickets with prizes of up to $ 5 million can now be claimed by mail.

The ticket must be postmarked earlier or earlier than the claim expiration date and must be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTENTION: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600.

The Lottery says to allow 4-6 weeks for claims to be processed by mail.

For additional information and claim forms by mail, click here.

All Lotto Texas, Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots or jackpots, regardless of amount, all jackpots paid in annuity payments and any $ 5 million jackpots will be processed by appointment only at the Commission's headquarters. Texas Lottery in Austin.

To schedule an appointment, lottery prize winners can call 512-344-5049 or email [email protected]

Prizes of $ 599 or less can continue to be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer.

The Texas Lottery Commission says it is still operational, with as many staff as possible telecommuting from home.

At this time, Texas Lottery drawings will be held as scheduled and Texas Lottery games can be purchased at Texas Lottery stores, where available.

