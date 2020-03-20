Terrifying research says coronavirus is even more contagious than we thought – BGR

Researchers in the Netherlands found that COVID-19 patients who present with mild symptoms may be much more contagious than we thought.

Even people who don't have any symptoms can infect others with the first sneeze or cough.

The research further underscores the need to practice social distancing and increase the number of tests in all countries affected by the disease.

With each passing day, the researchers advance further as they study the new coronavirus outbreak. Some teams have been able to demonstrate without a doubt that the COVID-19 virus was not designed in a laboratory as a biological weapon, which is critical information to combat the disease, as well as floating conspiracy theories. Others have discovered how the immune system responds to infection in mild to moderate cases, but no one can explain why the body cannot flush out the infection in severe cases. Scientists around the world are also working on vaccines and developing drug-based treatments that are normally used to treat other ailments. Researchers from the Netherlands have analyzed how the pathogen is transmitted from human to human, concluding that the virus is highly contagious even in cases where patients only experience minor symptoms.

"In this infection, we see very high levels of virus in the upper airway, nose and throat," said Marion Koopmans, head of the virus science department at Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. NPR. That means that the new coronavirus can infect others from "the moment you start to sneeze (or) start to cough."

Because the first symptoms vary from case to case and often mimic a cold or flu, some infected people can still move around public places without realizing how contagious they really are. Some people may not even experience symptoms, but they can infect others.

Koopmans realized how dangerous the COVID-19 virus is when it comes to contagion when he was studying the course of the disease in the Netherlands. Initially, the country examined patients with a history of foreign travel, but then doctors noted some cases with an origin that is impossible to trace. At that time, his team began evaluating health workers in hospitals where cases were reported, finding that some of them were mildly ill and still highly infectious.

"People can have really mild complaints, just a cough, a sore throat, and they already have a lot of viruses (in their system)," he said. The researcher also studied the virus mutation and found that "there are no real obvious changes that could be of concern," which is at least good news.

These developments explain why the virus is so difficult to contain and why strict social distancing measures are required to reduce the infection rate. Staying indoors as much as possible can help you avoid infection, but it will also prevent you from passing the virus on to others, especially if it is one of the cases that shows no symptoms. The more we avoid contact, the faster the virus can stop, even without a vaccine.

Frequent hand washing is also very important, especially when you return home and use disinfectant after touching surfaces in public places. Touching your face is also something that can easily cause infections, so you should always be aware of what your hands are doing. Finally, you need to make sure you cover your face when you sneeze and cough, preferably with the inside of your elbow or a disposable tissue, and then wash your hands right away.

More generalized testing is needed in Europe and the United States to determine exactly what percentage of the population has the virus and to help us decide if stricter social distancing measures are needed. "European countries are not doing the tests correctly," said Inserm's director of research, Marie-Paule Kieny. "I think it's not better in the United States, by the way." Inserm is a French organization that studies public health.

At the time of writing this article, the Netherlands had almost 2,500 reported cases, while France reported almost 11,000 COVID-19 infections.

