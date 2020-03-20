Telemedicine Now Covered By Medicare Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The coronavirus outbreak has given telemedicine a boost in popularity, the practice of evaluating patients through phone calls or video chat.

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, and cases are now being reported in all 50 states, the instinct for most people is to go directly to their doctor's office. But telemedicine makes it easier and safer for everyone to get an evaluation.

Dr. David Abrams says that he has been practicing telemedicine for over a decade.

"For my patients, it has been a great help," he said. He only made a video chat with a patient who thought he had a coronavirus.

"I could see the rate at which he was breathing," said Dr. Abrams. "They reassured me immediately and I was able to assure him that he does not have the cardinal symptom of the coronavirus."

Telemedicine can be carried out through a computer, tablet or phone, using several different programs. Dr. Abrams says he uses Zoom because it is safe.

Video conferencing is especially helpful for older people, who have been told to avoid crowds and stay home. The expansion of Medicare coverage for telemedicine is a sign that it has become part of mainstream medical practice.

"Telemedicine is now a Medicare-covered benefit, which is a real asset," said Dr. Abrams.