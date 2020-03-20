Tekashi 6ix9ine hit with $ 150 million lawsuit due to revenge shots

In a new $ 150 million lawsuit against Tekashi 6ix9ine, the rapper's drive to get revenge on his gangsters was claimed to have cost a woman a lot. Page Six collected the court documents in which the woman, named as Jane Doe in the documents, accused Tekashi of ordering a blow to the members of Nine Trey Gangsta Blood.

According to Jane Doe in the suit, Daniel Hernández, aka Tekashi 6ix9ine, uncovered the aforementioned gang's plans to shoot a music video at the Smurf Village complex in Brooklyn, New York on July 16, 2018.

Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly ordered an individual to attack or assassinate the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members responsible for the kidnapping and robbery. The plaintiff claims that as a result of the rapper's order, a stray bullet shot him in the foot, causing him to fall and injure his back.

As a result of her injuries, the woman lost her job at the Century 21 department store and also missed the opportunity to apply to the New York City Police Department Academy.

As previously reported, the 23-year-old was kidnapped and robbed on July 22, approximately six days after the alleged shooting occurred.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was easily one of the most talked about cases last year when he reported his former gangsters to the federal government in exchange for a shorter prison time.

In December, Tekashi received a 24-month prison sentence, but much of the sentence had already been served due to remaining in prison during the trial. Regardless, Tekashi 6ix9ine's cooperation with the authorities saved him considerable time in the big house.

Prosecutors during the case asked the judge to take it easy because of his cooperation as a "star witness." Last year, former Hernandez associate Anthony "Harv,quot; Ellison was convicted of serious charges including kidnapping and an organized crime conspiracy.



