Teamsters Local 399 Finds Work Outside Hollywood For Members Who Are Unemployed – Deadline

In another sign of the times, Hollywood's Teamsters Local 399 is working hard to find jobs outside of the entertainment industry for its suddenly unemployed members, and local supermarket chains are hiring. Companies looking to hire immediately, the local said, include Ralphs, Stater Bros. and Albertsons / Vons. The pay, around $ 30 an hour, might not be what studio drivers are used to, but it beats state unemployment benefits.

"We have been working closely with many locals within Joint Council 42 for the past few days to identify job opportunities that we can direct our qualified and skilled drivers to," the local told its members today. “As you have seen, the demand for food, goods and supplies is overwhelming right now. These Teamster jobs are considered part of today's essential workforce, and we encourage our members to take this opportunity if they need immediate employment.

“We have been in contact with our Local Brothers to determine where the needs of qualified Drivers are. Right now we are told that there is a shortage of qualified drivers (Class A). Due to high demand and support from our Teamster family, we are able to secure PREFERRED employment for any Local 399 driver currently qualified "for supermarket chains." We are seeking to continually expand this list over the course of the next week as that we can make connections with more Local Unions. "

Those interested can apply here.