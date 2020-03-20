TCB Media Rights Supports Hitler's Supercars, Secures Channel 4 Sale – Deadline

TCB Media Rights, the profitable British distributor involved in the collapse of the Kew Media Group, has funded a documentary about supercars built under the Nazi regime, as part of a series of new factual projects.

TCB has the green light Hitler's supercars, a 60-minute film made by British producer Wiser Films, revealing how Hitler ordered two German automakers to build the world's highest-performing vehicles.

%MINIFYHTMLffe3548889be3e8650635780edb197ef11% %MINIFYHTMLffe3548889be3e8650635780edb197ef12%

The documentary was previously sold to Channel 4 in a deal negotiated by TCB senior sales manager Holly Newey. Tas Brooker and Jim Wiseman are executive producers on Wiser, along with Hannah Demidowicz and Nicola Davey of TCB.

In addition to Hitler's supercarsTCB has also financed Extreme ice machines from the Canadian Architect Films team. The eight-part series examines the technology that enables people to live and prosper in extreme conditions.

The series has been sold to an American network not identified by TCB's head of sales, Simona Argenti. Extreme ice machines is an executive production by Tanya Linton, Mike Sheerin and Cara Volchoff of Architect Film, as well as Demidowicz of TCB.

TCB is currently in talks about its exit strategy from Kew Media after the Canadian production group collapsed in management last month.