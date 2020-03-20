Tamar Braxton tells fans that the quarantine has been tough so far

Tamar Braxton just told her fans that quarantining has been really difficult for her these days, and it's been like this for everyone, that's for sure. People are advised to maintain social distance until the spread of this virus can be stopped.

Check out the post Tamar shared on her social media account.

‘This quarantined chili has been ROUGH! Let me tell you BUT I am going to keep it interesting for you … If we hit the 4.5k comments below, I will release the song to you! The wait is over boo! Good luck because I come down a neck and throat near you! (Image and hair by @wigsbyddavis / Edited by @varietalx) #CrazyKindofLove #TamarBraxton #tamartians, "Tamar captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Just drop the ish already. We folks are not in the mode for these quarantine games 🙄, ’and another eager follower posted this:‘ Give us some real music! Like now !!! & # 39;

A follower wrote, "Yeah, look, I'm ready to be in my feelings and twerk, so let's blow it up," and someone else posted, "Come on, Tamar!" Heal my soul with your small voice 😭💜 ’

Tamar also told his fans the following:

‘WAIT WAIT WAIT … don't rush me! Those comments were made VERY fast !! Well since the song will be on at 12 o'clock I already thought … I'd give it an official sneak peek of the music video instead !!!! Enjoy the tamartianos! Come at 12 in the morning. I need to see you GO TO AAAWF with the hashtag #CrazyKindofLove. Share, republish, regain life! "

This is not the first time that Tamar has told his fans that he has already overcome this virus and that he only wants to get his life back.

Feeling that Tamar is not taking this seriously, people jumped on the comments and asked Tamar to take this more seriously because it is not a joke.



