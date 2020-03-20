Tamar Braxton Releases Long-Awaited New Single "Crazy Kind Of Love,quot;

Roommates, having had a relatively low profile in recent years, Tamar Braxton has finally returned to give his fans what they really want … new music. She recently released her first new single in three years and shows that she still has the powerful voice that made her a star.

The past few years have been filled with transitions and new beginnings for Tamar Braxton, when her long-time marriage to ex-husband / manager Vincent Herbert ended, she cut her hair, fell in love with her current boyfriend David and took a break from reality TV. shows and music.

Well, the wait for his triumphant return is officially over, as Tamar has just released his new single "Crazy Kind Of Love,quot; from the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, "True To The Game 2," which he also stars in.

"Crazy Kind of Love,quot; features a tween from Whitney Houston's Grammy-winning classic "Saving All My Love for You," as Tamar sings about being openly romantically involved with a man who is irresistible to her.

As for her role in "True To The Game 2,quot;, Tamar stars as Ariana in the sequel to the 2017 movie, which will be released soon. She also released a music video for "Crazy Kind Of Love,quot; and features a special appearance by her boyfriend David.

This song should definitely please fans and hold them until he releases his next full-length album. His latest project was the 2017 album "Bluebird of Happiness,quot;.

