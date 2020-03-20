Taliban kill 24 Afghan troops, with internal help

KABUL – A Taliban ambush that appears to have had internal help killed up to 24 Afghan security forces in southern Afghanistan early Friday, authorities said.

It was the Taliban's last attack on government forces since the militant group signed a peace agreement with the United States on February 29. So far, the Taliban have ceased attacks on US and coalition troops, but have continued to attack Afghan government forces.

A group of Taliban fighters attacked a joint police and army outpost around 3 a.m. on Friday on the main road to Kabul in Zabul province, parts of which are under the control of the militants. Rahmatullah Yarmal, the governor of Zabul province, said the attackers were aided by at least five policemen who later escaped with Taliban fighters.

The attackers burned the outpost after killing all the men inside, said Haji Malim Kareem, a tribal elder from Qalat, the province's capital.