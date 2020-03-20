Taliban kill 24 Afghan troops, with internal help

KABUL – A Taliban ambush that appears to have had internal help killed up to 24 Afghan security forces in southern Afghanistan early Friday, authorities said.
It was the Taliban's last attack on government forces since the militant group signed a peace agreement with the United States on February 29. So far, the Taliban have ceased attacks on US and coalition troops, but have continued to attack Afghan government forces.
A group of Taliban fighters attacked a joint police and army outpost around 3 a.m. on Friday on the main road to Kabul in Zabul province, parts of which are under the control of the militants. Rahmatullah Yarmal, the governor of Zabul province, said the attackers were aided by at least five policemen who later escaped with Taliban fighters.
The attackers burned the outpost after killing all the men inside, said Haji Malim Kareem, a tribal elder from Qalat, the province's capital.
"The outpost was attacked, and it completely collapsed in just an hour," Kareem said. "There was no one left alive."
The ambush occurred during a particularly volatile period in Afghanistan. Since the signing of the peace agreement, the country has been rocked by the coronavirus crisis, a collapse in the negotiations on the release of prisoners and a The government split after a disputed presidential election that ended with President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, being sworn in separately.
Direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban were supposed to start on March 10, with the ultimate goal of a post-war government that would include the militants. The agreement provided for a "confidence-building measure,quot;: the release on March 10 of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 security forces held by the militants.
But Ghani, whose government was barred from negotiations between the United States and the Taliban, has said it would not release prisoners without concessions from the Taliban, which they have refused.
The dispute has stalled the peace process and left the government unable to establish its negotiating team. The coronavirus outbreak has further complicated that process, limiting face-to-face meetings and restricting travel as the government struggles to fight the virus.
The signing ceremony on February 29 was preceded by a week-long "reduction in violence,quot; by all sides, but since then the Taliban have intensified attacks on Afghan forces, attacking remote bases and outposts as they did in Zabul province on Friday.
"We thought the Taliban would be flexible after announcing a reduction in violence, but they are becoming more aggressive against the security forces," said Kareem, the tribal elder.
In a statement, Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for Mr. Ghani, said the attack had demonstrated "the Taliban's commitment to continue violence and against the Afghan peace process."
Afghan security forces have remained in active defensive positions since February 29 and have not mounted major operations against the Taliban. Such operations in the past have generally been carried out with the help of US troops and aircraft.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday that the government would retaliate for the attack and estimated the death toll of members of the security force at 17.
"The Afghan National Defense Security Forces will not abandon this attack without response," the ministry said, "and take revenge on the blood of the martyrs."
Taimoor Shah contributed reporting from Kandahar, Afghanistan.