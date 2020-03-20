Supercomputer finds 77 medications that could stop the spread of the coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTML95fb4c2a6c8c17a0a5f45bf13db9138011% %MINIFYHTML95fb4c2a6c8c17a0a5f45bf13db9138012%

The ultra-powerful IBM supercomputer Summit has identified 77 compounds that could help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

These compounds could be used to develop treatments and vaccines that would stop the spread of the virus and prevent further infections.

With dozens of possible options, each of these drugs will have to be tested to see how effective they are in a real-world setting.

Scientists have enlisted the help of a supercomputer to fight the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have just released the results of a project in which they commissioned the massive IBM supercomputer known as Summit to find the most effective existing drugs that could fight COVID-19.

The document, which was published in the journal ChemRxiv, focuses on the method the virus uses to bind to cells. Like other viruses, the new coronavirus uses a spike protein to inject cells. Using Summit with an algorithm to investigate which drugs could bind to the protein and prevent the virus from doing its duty, the researchers now have a list of 77 drugs that promise.

Starting with over 8,000 compounds, Summit's incredible power dramatically shortened the time of the experiment, ruling out the vast majority of possible medications before settling on 77 medications that he ranked based on how effective they would be in stopping the virus in the human body.

“Summit was needed to quickly get the simulation results we needed. It took us a day or two, while it would have taken months on a normal computer, "Jeremy Smith, co-author of the investigation, said in a statement.

"Our results do not mean that we have found a cure or treatment for coronavirus. However, we are very hopeful that our computational findings will inform future studies and provide a framework that experimenters will use to further investigate these compounds. Only then will we know if any of them exhibits the necessary characteristics to mitigate this virus. "

These promising compounds could now play a role in the development of new treatments or even a highly effective vaccine that would prevent the virus from taking root inside a person's body. Right now, our best defense against the virus is social distancing, but a vaccine or treatment to ease symptoms and shorten recovery time would go a long way toward getting us back on track.

In the future, the researchers plan to run the experiment again with a new and more accurate model of the protein peak that the virus uses. The new model may change which drugs are most effective against the virus, and hopefully shorten the path to a treatment option. It will still be many months before we have a vaccine available, but scientists are working hard on those solutions.

