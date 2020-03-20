Study B, without script: with Eniola Aluko and Afua Hirsch | Art and culture

%MINIFYHTML24485fcb355e07a8f1caca66096235aa11% %MINIFYHTML24485fcb355e07a8f1caca66096235aa12%

Launch of the second series of Al Jazeera Study B: unscripted, writer / broadcaster and teacher Afua Hirsch and former soccer player / author Eniola Aluko discuss how they have addressed racism and gender discrimination as outliers in their professions.

As a forward, Eniola played 102 matches for the England national team, as well as for several clubs in Europe and the USA. USA, including Chelsea from the UK and Juventus from Italy, winning at least six major trophies.

In her memoirs, They Don't Teach This, she details becoming an unintentional whistleblower by speaking out against racism in the England national team, after which she was removed from the team. After several failed investigations, he testified before a UK parliamentary committee and the Football Association offered him an apology. Eniola is now the Sports Director of the Aston Villa Women Football Club.

Afua's first book, Brit (ish): On Race, Identity and Belonging, explores the legacy of imperialism, its identity as British-Ghanaian, and how it has addressed issues of race, class, and gender throughout its journey.

She has worked in human rights and development, has been a correspondent, editor, and opinion writer, and is also a professor of journalism at the University of Southern California. In her candid conversation, Eniola also draws parallels with her British-Nigerian background and scripted identities.

Afua and Eniola deepen their mutual drive for the pursuit of justice (in addition to playing professional soccer, Eniola qualified as a lawyer). In her illustrated book, Equal to Everything: Judge Brenda and the Supreme Court, Afua draws on her experience as a lawyer to encourage children to seek equity and justice.

The opinions expressed in this program are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Studio B: Unscripted is a free-flowing conversation between two guests and a small audience, without mediation, without MC, without a television presenter, focusing on what unites us all and how we can address and discuss some of the big issues in our time.

Note: Videos from Eniola Aluko in an introductory package courtesy of Chelsea TV and video from Afua Hirsch courtesy of Vintage Books.

Source: Al Jazeera