Stores in Southland cap essential items to curb purchase of coronavirus panic – Up News Info Los Angeles

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) – A sign outside Chino Hills Costco alerts shoppers who are out of 13 essential hygiene and food items.

Over the past week, it has been difficult to find items like water and toilet paper at any Southern California store. That is why the company is cracking down on panic buying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While shopping carts are still piled up at Costco stores across the southern United States, customers say buying in bulk during the COVID-19 outbreak is starting to get a little smoother.

"This was the second time he had come in the past few hours," said client Sheryl Caline, adding that she returned to source her family. "I had to call my sister, see what she needed."

At Montclair, they are using pallets, traffic cones, and construction nets to line people up outside and control crowds inside the store.

Costco stores are also limiting the number of essential items customers can buy and prohibiting the return of recently stocked items such as toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice, and lysol.

"They shouldn't accept returns!" Caline said. "(Those customers) overbought."

Robert and Tina Kinder, two more Costco customers, said they feel the stricter rules previously would have significantly eased the transition to this pandemic.

"It puts them in their place," Tina said of the new rules. "You can't be doing that! Taking advantage of people during a national crisis."

They say that everything will work if we take care of ourselves and respect the new rules, like the orders to stay at home issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, during this uncertain time.

"I think it is important to spend family time right now. Stay home," said Robert.