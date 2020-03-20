Stock markets showing optimism: live updates

Investors express optimism after policy promises.

Global financial markets seemed poised to end a tumultuous week on a more positive note, as investors took in the news of new moves by policy makers to shore up economies that have been devastated by the coronavirus.

Investors piled money in Europe's largest financial markets, sending shares in Paris and Frankfurt to a rally of around 5 percent. In London, investors pushed the FTSE 100 2.6 percent.

They took their example from the Asia-Pacific region, where stocks rose on Friday on riskier appetites. Wall Street looked ready to go, with futures trading indicating a gain of nearly 2 percent when trading starts later on Friday.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region increased. Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5 percent, while Seoul's Kospi gained more than 7 percent. Australia's ASX 200 ended the day nearly 1 percent. In Taiwan, shares closed as high as 6.4 percent.