Stock markets showing optimism: live updates

Investors express optimism after policy promises.
Global financial markets seemed poised to end a tumultuous week on a more positive note, as investors took in the news of new moves by policy makers to shore up economies that have been devastated by the coronavirus.
Investors piled money in Europe's largest financial markets, sending shares in Paris and Frankfurt to a rally of around 5 percent. In London, investors pushed the FTSE 100 2.6 percent.
They took their example from the Asia-Pacific region, where stocks rose on Friday on riskier appetites. Wall Street looked ready to go, with futures trading indicating a gain of nearly 2 percent when trading starts later on Friday.
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region increased. Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5 percent, while Seoul's Kospi gained more than 7 percent. Australia's ASX 200 ended the day nearly 1 percent. In Taiwan, shares closed as high as 6.4 percent.
In China, the markets were more subdued. Shenzhen was up 1.3 percent, while Shanghai gained 1.6 percent.
Part of the optimism was in reaction to the news that the The European Central Bank would begin a massive bond purchase program to cauterize economic bleeding across Europe caused by closures at national level to contain the coronavirus. In the United States, the Federal Reserve announced a plan to support money market funds.
"The promised policy response has been swift, and we expect the total fiscal stimulus to be similar in size to that of the financial crisis, but in a shorter period of time," analysts at the BlackRock Investment Institute, a research arm of the largest administrator, wrote. of world funds. .
But, they warned, the market could still see some turmoil.
"We believe that the volatility of the market is distracting from the large amount of promised stimulus, with more to come."
Wall Street ends turbulent Thursday with a small profit.
Wall Street ended a little higher on Thursday after a volatile session as investors considered further evidence of a sharp economic decline in the face of efforts in the United States and Europe to offset the damage.
At the end of the day, which started with a sharp drop on Wall Street, the S,amp;P 500 rose by less than 1 percent, and stocks in Europe also posted small gains. Oil prices, which had collapsed by more than 20 percent on Wednesday, rebounded sharply.
Uneven trade came as the steady pace of bad news about the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy continued.
In the United States, the number of workers who have First-time claims for unemployment insurance increased, government data released Thursday showed. Those figures do not reflect the sharp cuts made in the past few days as companies quickly cut back on operations. And a survey of manufacturers by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed a sudden drop in activity.
China lifts quarantines, aiming to return to work.
China is removing barriers to the movement of people and goods in much of the country after announcing that new cases of local coronavirus transmission have dropped to zero.
The government will take steps to accelerate the return to work of millions of people, including the removal of mandatory quarantines for workers in parts of the country that are now considered "low risk," said Li Keqiang, China's No. 2 official, it's a statement. statement.
China is eager to restart the economic engines of the world's second-largest economy after damaging government data pointed to the possibility that it will face its first economic contraction since 1976.
Earlier this week, the government said it hit a record number of imported cases of the virus, just as local cases in China fell to zero. Chinese authorities are now targeting travelers arriving from abroad who could initiate a second wave of cases.
Inbound and outbound tourism will continue to be suspended. On Thursday, China's aviation regulator said airlines were asked to cut capacity on international flights arriving in China.
China's drive to return to work comes as governments around the world have begun announcing new policies this week to close businesses and restaurants and keep citizens indoors as they face a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
Hong Kong-based airlines join others in cut-off service.
More airlines in Asia cut their services on Friday as the travel industry is defenseless against rising demand.
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific said on Friday it would reduce its passenger capacity by 96 percent in April and May, operating three flights per week to 12 cities. Cathay Dragon, a regional airline, will be reduced to three flights per week to three cities.
Hong Kong Express, a low-cost airline owned by Cathay, said it would close until April 30.
"We need to take difficult but decisive action as the scale of the challenge facing the global aviation industry is unprecedented," Ronald Lam, director of business and customer service for Cathay Pacific, said in a statement.
Softbank's value plummets as investors question big tech bets.
The value of Japan's Softbank corporation has plummeted in the past month in an expression of investor concern over whether the company's large bets on precarious tech companies make it especially vulnerable to the economic effects of the coronavirus.
On Friday afternoon in Tokyo, the shares of the company, which has used its $ 100 billion Vision Fund to become a creator of kings in Silicon Valley, were trading at just under half a month ago.
The company struggled last year after a major bid for WeWork failed, forcing Masayoshi Son, founder and head of Softbank, to participate. a multi-million dollar bailout attempt. Big bets on companies like Uber had also disappointed, and in February, the company announced a loss of $ 2 billion during the last quarter of 2019.
Earlier this week, Softbank threatened to withdraw $ 3 billion that it had said it would use to buy WeWork shares as part of its rescue package. Last Friday, Softbank said it would spend up to 500 billion yen ($ 4.5 billion) on a repurchase of its own shares.
On Tuesday, S,amp;P Global Ratings lowered the company's rating to "negative," citing the buyback plan.
Tesla will suspend operations at its automaker in Fremont, California.
Tesla, the luxury electric car maker, said Thursday it would temporarily shut down production at its San Francisco bay area factory starting Monday.
The company was under increasing pressure from local government officials and workers in recent days to stop making cars. Much of the Bay Area, including the Tesla factory in Fremont, has orders to shelter-in-place.
Earlier Thursday, Kimberly Petersen, the chief of the Fremont Police Department, and other city officials had planned to meet with Tesla management to discuss compliance with an Alameda County order limiting non-essential business operations. the department said on Twitter.
Airbnb seeks to raise new funds as its business collapses.
Airbnb, the start of home rental, has been holding talks with investors about new funds as the spread of the coronavirus plagues its business ahead of its planned initial public offering.
The San Francisco-based company is valued at $ 31 billion by private investors. It began submitting unsolicited offers last week from venture capital firms, private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds, according to a person familiar with the situation. The offers have ranged from $ 100 million to $ 1 billion, the person said. Ratings have not yet been discussed.
The negotiations of the agreement were first reported by CNBC.
Airbnb has not decided whether to raise more funds, which could be used to attract smaller competitors who are struggling amid the industry downturn, the person said. The company has $ 3 billion in cash on its balance sheet and access to another $ 1 billion line of credit.
The reports and investigation were contributed by Alexandra Stevenson, Ben Dooley, Ben Casselman, Niraj Chokshi and Daniel Victor.