"Stay home for us!" – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nurses at a Texas hospital offer a simple plea to residents during the continuing growth of the coronavirus outbreak: "We are here for you, please stay home for us!

The image was taken by ICU nurses at the Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi as they seek to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This message came when Governor Greg Abbott imposed state restrictions on Thursday afternoon for two weeks. He stated that every Texan should avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people and that the areas of restaurants, bars, clubs and more should close.

Abbott made it clear that this is not a "shelter-in-place,quot; order since residents can still leave if necessary, such as going to the grocery store.

Health officials have recommended that residents stay home to prevent further spread, and health workers, such as nurses at the Bay Area Hospital, agree.

As more tests are made available for COVID-19, officials expect the number of confirmed cases across the United States to increase significantly.