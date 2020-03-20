State total rises to 549 cases Friday afternoon – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News State total rises to 549 cases Friday afternoon – Up News Info...

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan has reported that more positive cases of coronavirus have increased to a state total of 549.

State totals are updated daily at 2 p.m. It was announced on Friday afternoon along with three announced coronavirus-related deaths.

  • Wayne County, a man in his 50s died early Wednesday at a Beaumont hospital.
  • Wayne County, an 81-year-old man died of a coronavirus at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
  • Oakland County, a woman in her 50s died and also had underlying health problems before contracting the virus.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Short of breath. This is a rapidly evolving situation.
