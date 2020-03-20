State total rises to 549 cases Friday afternoon – Up News Info Detroit

– Michigan has reported that more positive cases of coronavirus have increased to a state total of 549.

State totals are updated daily at 2 p.m. It was announced on Friday afternoon along with three announced coronavirus-related deaths.

Wayne County, a man in his 50s died early Wednesday at a Beaumont hospital.

Wayne County, an 81-year-old man died of a coronavirus at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Oakland County, a woman in her 50s died and also had underlying health problems before contracting the virus.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

%MINIFYHTML02b779fb405bdc98bb871636a518a5e113% %MINIFYHTML02b779fb405bdc98bb871636a518a5e114%

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath. This is a rapidly evolving situation.

%MINIFYHTML02b779fb405bdc98bb871636a518a5e115% %MINIFYHTML02b779fb405bdc98bb871636a518a5e116%

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.