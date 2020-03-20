State total rises to 549 cases Friday afternoon – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML02b779fb405bdc98bb871636a518a5e111% %MINIFYHTML02b779fb405bdc98bb871636a518a5e112%
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan has reported that more positive cases of coronavirus have increased to a state total of 549.
State totals are updated daily at 2 p.m. It was announced on Friday afternoon along with three announced coronavirus-related deaths.
- Wayne County, a man in his 50s died early Wednesday at a Beaumont hospital.
- Wayne County, an 81-year-old man died of a coronavirus at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
- Oakland County, a woman in her 50s died and also had underlying health problems before contracting the virus.
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Short of breath. This is a rapidly evolving situation.
