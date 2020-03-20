Stanford health expert agrees coronavirus is spreading rapidly, but questions governor's projections – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a state refugee order in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, but a local health expert wondered how the governor pulled out the numbers he cited in his projections.

There may be a difference of opinion on some of the numbers that Governor Newsom has released, but there is broad agreement on one thing: The new coronavirus is spreading rapidly and Californians should prepare for the worst.

"It is time that we all recognize as individuals and as a community that we need to do more to meet this moment," Governor Newsom said Thursday night in a Sacramento video. Newsom ordered Californians to stay home immediately and announced that he had asked President Trump for federal resources to help treat those infected with COVID-19.

In a letter he sent to President Trump on Thursday, Newsom said California infection rates double every four days in some areas and that 56 percent of the state's population could contract the virus in the next eight weeks, which there would be more than 22 million people. He later said that the "overwhelming majority will have no symptoms," but that up to 20,000 could be hospitalized.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado of Stanford Medicine is trying to find out where the governor got those numbers.

"That would be the worst case scenario," said Dr. Maldonado. "And if I were a governor, trying to plan what I would need, I would like to think about what would be the worst case scenario."

Dr. Maldonado said that health experts are learning more about the virus on a daily basis. There are seven different types of coronaviruses, four of them have been around for a long time causing the common cold. They all come from bats, but the virus behind COVID-19 has some unique characteristics. It lives mainly in the nose and throat and has a higher mortality rate.

Dr. Maldonado said: “You have a one in one hundred chance of not surviving that infection. Now of course that risk is higher if you're in a high-risk group, but do you really want to expose yourself to a 1 percent chance of dying from this virus?

Unlike other epidemics like the SARS outbreak, which disappeared after a few months, the new coronavirus may return in a few months. Maldonado hopes the vaccine will be out in about a year, but, until then, the best weapon against the virus is isolation.

As the governor said Thursday night, “The purpose of the stay-at-home order is to make those numbers moot. Bend that curve. And, when we say bend the curve, that means the projection no longer comes true because we change our behavior. "

Dr. Maldonado says that many of those infected will show no symptoms. This makes it important for everyone to isolate themselves so that they do not inadvertently transmit the virus to others.