Spinoff from & # 39; Power & # 39; sees a crew member hospitalized with coronavirus – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: One week after two Power spin-off pressed the pause button in production due to coronavirus concerns, the global pandemic has hit close to home.

A crew member in Power Book II: Ghost has been diagnosed with COVID-19, I have learned. Currently in a New York hospital receiving care, the individual was quarantined on March 13. That was the same day that the series derived from Mary J. Blige and other franchises. Power Book III: Raising Kanan production suspended Having entered a medical center earlier this week, the crew member's condition is stable, a well-located source tells me.

The person in question was the last on the Big Apple set of the show created by Courtney Kemp on March 12 to read a table. Accordingly, Starz sent an email today to all people who were in contact with the person or who could have been in contact without knowing it, advising them to take the precautions recommended by the CDC. The direction of the studio where Ghost's production offices are located was also evaluated on the situation.

Netflix establishes a $ 100 million coronavirus relief fund

In a city and state that is already in full closure this weekend, a series of Ghost The cast, production, and crew members have isolated themselves from potential exposure in the interest of their health and that of others.

Starz reiterated on Friday that "the health and safety of all our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority and we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals. "

The epicenter of the rapidly growing outbreak in the United States, New York City has 5,100 cases and the rise of the new coronavirus, with 35 deaths so far. That's a jump of nearly 35% in deaths from yesterday in a state that is starting to ease under a general case load expected to exceed 10,000 in the coming days. There are over 17,000 cases in the United States as of this morning with 230 deaths.

Produced by series creator and showrunner Kemp through his company End of Episode, and Curtis & # 39; 50 Cent & # 39; Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television, Ghost It is slated to premiere on Lionsgate's proprietary premium cabler this summer.