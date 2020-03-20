Spike Lee compares coronavirus situation to war in support of Cannes cancellation

%MINIFYHTMLdb095538867d02d61b2511cf5de92e9d11% %MINIFYHTMLdb095538867d02d61b2511cf5de92e9d12%

According to the measure taken by festival director Thierry Fremaux, the filmmaker & # 39; BlacKkKlansman & # 39; emphasizes that this pandemic is & # 39; not a joke & # 39; and that the crisis & # 39; is not a movie & # 39 ;.

President of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival Spike lee has strongly supported the cancellation of the French film event due to the coronavirus crisis.

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux announced on Thursday, March 19, that the iconic film event would not take place as planned in May, as much of Europe and the US have failed. USA They face blocking and travel restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus.

Spike, who should have served as chairman of the jury for the film's storefront, wholeheartedly supported the move, despite his disappointment, as he compared the situation to a "war," echoing the words of French President Emmanuel Macron. .

"I agree 100% with Thierry and the Cannes Festival", "el"BlacKkKlansman"The filmmaker tells Variety." The world has changed and is changing every day. People are dying and the President of France has said, several times, paraphrasing, "we are at war." We are in times of war. "

"What we love has to be in the background: movies, television, sports, the NBA is a world sport, baseball. Many things have been postponed, and I agree with this movement."

However, organizers have announced their intention to reschedule if possible, and Spike says he will make time to head the jury if new dates are found.

"Let's not forget that this is the world's largest film festival, the world's largest film theater, and I will be the first black president of the jury," he adds. "So look, I can't pretend (know) what will happen tomorrow. Everyone has to pray, get on their knees, pray, get out of this, find a vaccine, get back on their feet, physically, emotionally and financially around the world. This is not a joke. It is not a movie. People are dying. "