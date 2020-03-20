The Cannes Film Festival has been at the forefront of innovative cinema for the past 73 years, and this year, the festival was set to break records after director Spike Lee was selected to be the first black president of the jury.

The Cannes Film Festival has been kind to Spike Lee over the years, including through the provision of premiere venues for three of his most popular films, including BlacKkKlansman, Do the right thingY She has to have it.

On Thursday, however, the president of the Cannes Film Festival announced that they would be postponing the date until the end of this year. Usually, the event takes place between the dates of May 12 and 23, just before the summer months begin.

Thierry Fremaxu, director of the Cannes Film Festival, is reportedly struggling to see if he can reschedule the prestigious film festival until June or even the month after July. During a recent conversation with Variety journalists, Spike Lee explained that he agreed with Thierry's "100%" decision.

Spike Lee endorsed the President's suggestion that the world was currently at war, but with a virus. Lee went on to say that many things that people do for entertainment have been in the background for the moment, such as basketball, television, movies, etc.

The acclaimed director added that he would make himself available as president regardless of the date, explaining that it was the world's largest film festival and that he would be the first black president. As for how he has been dealing with the pandemic, Lee explained that he has been dating his family.

Additionally, Lee spoke at daily press conferences given by Trump and his coronavirus task force. Spike said he thought it was wise for the president to stop calling it the "Chinese virus."

Using Lee, using that terminology is putting Asian Americans in the United States at risk of attack. "Hopefully his base understands that," Spike told reporters.



