Southern Charm Alum Thomas Ravenel allegedly expecting a baby with his new ex-girlfriend, his ex disapproves!

Thomas Ravenel is becoming a father. The man in his 50s is allegedly expecting a baby with the woman he dated after Ashley Jacobs.

Heather Mascoe is a nurse who once dated Charleston restaurateur Leo Chiagkouris. They share two children.

He is said to have been dating the Southern Charm student since last summer after his breakup with Ashley.

Once his ex found out who his new love interest was, he allegedly launched a campaign, both in Charleston and online, against Thomas.

Leo allegedly discovered that the mother of his children allowed the Ravenells to spend the night and hung a banner at their home that read: "KEEP THIS GUY FROM HIS HOUSE WHILE THE YOUNGEST SLEEP."

The banner, taped to Thomas's face, went on to say why he was charged.

Meanwhile, this information has been released by Fit News.

A source told them that they saw Heather at OB-GYN. He is trying to keep the pregnancy a secret.

Insider Information stated: ‘Thomas is doing everything possible to control this. He has told Heather not to go out and even people who know are afraid to say something because Thomas is very aggressive when he comes across him. "

They went on to say that their attorney told Kathryn Dennis.

This occurs just weeks after Thomas and Kathryn sparked romance rumors in images shared on Instagram.

The newest season of the show began recording shortly after. Unfortunately, it has been discontinued due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas says he won't be back on the show as much as they need him for the stories.

He recently made headlines and explicitly confronted Patricia Altschul.

This alleged baby to be born in June would be his third at age 57.



