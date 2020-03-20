South Africa to build about 40 km along the border with Zimbabwe | Coronavirus pandemic news

South African authorities have said they will build a 40-kilometer fence along their country's border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.

The planned fence will be erected on both sides of the Beitbridge Land port of entry to "ensure that no undocumented or infected person enters the country."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has already ordered the closure of 35 of the 53 land entry points.

"This measure … will not be effective if the fences at the border are not secure, which in many places are not." Patricia de Lille, the ppublic works minister said in a statement Thursday.

"All 40km of the fence will be completed in a month. The contractor will seek local labor.

"We are certainly not xenophobes. We have had exhaustive consultations with all the countries that are our neighbors. What is important for South Africa is to protect our own citizens and people who come to our country because now at the border post, they have health inspectors and you have environmental professionals and are testing and screening at the border. But if someone just crosses the border, there are no such facilities, "he added.

South Africa, the continent's most industrialized country, has always tried to reduce illegal migration from Zimbabwe, which it considers a threat to local jobs in a country with unemployment of around 30 percent.

South Africa has reported 150 confirmed cases of the virus and no deaths.

Countries around the world have been canceling flights, banning travel from certain countries, and tightening border controls to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 209,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, The infection caused by the new coronavirus worldwide.

The virus has claimed the lives of at least 8,700, according to the UN health agency.

The outbreak came to Africa later than other continents, but at least 33 countries have confirmed cases, with 13 deaths reported. Zimbabwe has yet to report a case of coronavirus.