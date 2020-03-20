‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ crashed into houses on March 31 after the exhibition closed

%MINIFYHTML13dbc729f0d042e467764cf1bb531f8e11% %MINIFYHTML13dbc729f0d042e467764cf1bb531f8e12%

Paramount's successful winter show Sonic the Hedgehog, which charted the best opening for a video game movie at $ 100M WW, will be available for digital purchase on March 31, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and for rental on demand or disc on May 19.

The photo was part of the studio change in which 20th Century Fox boss Jim Gianopulos took the reins. Till the date, Sonic the Hedgehog grossed $ 306.7M WW after five weeks of launch.