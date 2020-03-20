Smile? The results of the 2020 World Happiness Report are in

"Rich countries are definitely happier than poor countries," he said. "It is not a joy to be poor."

But unlike the United States, where the loss of faith in institutions has coincided with the decline in happiness reported by Americans, people in Scandinavian countries believe in each other and in their governments, Professor Sachs said.

"It is part of what has deteriorated in the United States," he said. "This idea that we are all in this together. That is really being tested. We will have to find that common sense of shared responsibility to overcome the crisis."

In Finland, 91 percent of respondents reported being satisfied with their president, and 86 percent said they trust the police.

"In the current crisis, therefore, people are willing to follow instructions and trust that everyone will do their part," Frank Martela, a Finnish philosopher who contributed to the report, said in an email. "Every time the president or prime minister makes a public speech on the subject, the overwhelming response is one of trust and commitment."

Mr. Martela added that the Finns volunteered in large numbers to go to the grocery store for others and that they had started campaigns to help artists and others whose livelihoods are threatened by the crisis.

"People say and feel that we are in this together," he said.

Nordic countries complete four of the five happiest places to live, according to the study, which examines data from the Gallup poll of 1,000 people from each of 153 countries over a three-year period. The report ranks each country according to the average survey result, Professor Sachs said.

Respondents in each country are asked a basic question, he said.

"It is essentially, imagine that life is a ladder, with the bottom rung being the worst life you can imagine and the top rung being the best life you can imagine," said Professor Sachs. "Where are you on the stairs?"