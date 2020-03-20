Sky Cricket Podcast: Brendon McCullum reflects on the 2015 World Cup race and the aftermath of Ross Taylor | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML426b281eb7054d576c2e9ef800dbd00811% %MINIFYHTML426b281eb7054d576c2e9ef800dbd00812%





New Zealand's Brendon McCullum lost to Australia in the 2015 Cricket World Cup final

Billed as one of the most revolutionary cricket captains of the modern era, Brendon McCullum managed to get New Zealand to take a bolder, more aggressive approach that culminated in a race to the 2015 World Cup final.

In the latest episode of our Captain & # 39; s Log podcast series, McCullum describes taking the Black Caps to a & # 39; local & # 39; World Cup final. against Australia as "the peak of my career,quot;, although he was fired by a third ball duck when New Zealand lost to the Australians.

Listen in the player below, Or by downloading it here, you can also listen to it at this link.

You cannot regret it. It is what it is. He had dreamed that dream so many times; I was super excited, not nervous at all. What I forgot is that I forgot to look at the ball! I had done my best to live that dream, but at that moment I forgot the most basic aspect of cricket. Brendon McCullum in the final defeat of the World Cup 2015

McCullum also fondly remembers playing under his captaincy model in Stephen Fleming, and he recalls not-so-happy moments with the man he took over, Ross Taylor.

McCullum says their relationship and Taylor's is "restorative,quot; and that she has "immense respect for him," but added that the two "were not best friends,quot; after replacing Taylor as a test boss in 2012.

McCullum also talks about his jaw-dropping 2014 season with the bat, including 224 in victory over India in Auckland and New Zealand's record-breaking test score of 302 in the same series, which helped him be named New Zealander of the year.

We also heard about New Zealand's battles with England during McCullum's time in charge, including Matt Prior's heroic save-games in Auckland in 2012/13 and Ben Stokes' record in Lord & # 39; s in 2015.

