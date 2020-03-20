Simon Rex claims the British tabloid offered him $ 70,000 to lie and say he slept with Meghan Markle

Before Meghan Markle entered the royal family after marrying Prince Harry, she was an actress who worked in Hollywood and Toronto, Canada, particularly on the popular series. Suits. Meghan also found work in other popular productions, including Deal or no deal.

She has worked alongside many other artists and actors before, including Simon Rex, who had an amazing claim about a gossip tabloid that offered him a significant amount of money to lie about her in the press.

Page Six recently picked up the Hollywood Raw podcast, in which the 45-year-old actor explained that he was offered $ 70,000 to claim that he and Markle "got hooked," as he put it. Simon's fans know that he and Meghan once worked together.

According to the actor, he and Meghan dated, but nothing ever happened between them. They just passed the time once in an "undated,quot; way, Rex added. In other words, Simon claims they platonically hung out. Simon explained that he and Markle had lunch once and that's it.

Once the media found out they'd dated once, Rex explained, they started calling him and asking if he would disclose additional information about their near-term quasi-relationship. The star says she felt horrible about the idea of ​​taking the money for a lie, so she closed them.

Rather than potentially creating a rift in the royal family, and also making Markle look bad, Rex said no to money and took the right path. As fans of the actress and former member of the royal family know, he and Meghan have fought the press multiple times.

In October last year, Markle withdrew a lawsuit against the owner of The Daily Mail, whom Harry believes to have carried out a "ruthless campaign,quot; of disinformation against them. Furthermore, Harry made reference to his mother, Princess Diana, whom the press also treated unfairly in the 1990s.

Ad

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry announced that they would be leaving the royal family, with some saying that brutal press treatment played a crucial role in their decision to leave.



Post views:

0 0