Simon Pegg and Nick Frost recreate the classic scene from & # 39; Shaun of the Dead & # 39; in PSA Coronavirus

Rogue Images

Weeks after the memes from the 2004 Edgar Wright movie were shared online by fans as the world battles the pandemic, the two stars team up to offer a revised version of their famous Winchester scene.

The zombie comedy stars "Shaun of the Dead" have teamed up for a new public service announcement inspired by their movie.

Simon Pegg Y Nick Frost He recreated a key scene from the 2004 Edgar Wright movie, in which his characters choose to wait for the end of the world in their local pub, but in the revised version, they urge fans to stay home and enjoy a cup of tea. Instead, check with the National Health Service if you experience flu-like symptoms.

"We're all in this together. Don't be selfish," says Pegg on the PSA video. Take care of yourself. If you're alone, call someone.

"Shaun of the Dead" memes have been shared by fans on social media for the past few weeks as the deadly COVID-19 virus takes over the world, prompting government officials to close borders and urge people to isolate themselves in their homes.