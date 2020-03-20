Showtime offers a free 30-day trial for new customers – Deadline

ViacomCBS 'Showtime network announced that it will offer a free 30-day trial to new customers starting today. Viewers who register before May 3 can access original network series, documentaries, specials and movies online through the Showtime streaming service on Showtime.com or the Showtime app, available on all supported devices. Big draw: subscribers can catch up Homeland, It will continue airing new episodes from its last season until the end of its series on April 26.

Many of the network's traditional broadcast partners and television providers will also offer a free 30-day Showtime trial. As people take shelter and shelter-in-place during this coronavirus pandemic with displays and devices, content providers increasingly move to attract them.

The series also include Shameless, Billion, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, The L Word: Generation Q, The Chi, City On A Hill, Kidding, Work In Progress, Back to Life Y About becoming a god in Central Florida, along with limited series Escape At Dannemora Y The loudest voice. Viewers will have access to docuseries, including the upcoming premiere of Vice, the new season of Trade and series Couple therapy, documentary films including The Kingmaker Y Pavarotti.

Showtime is currently available to subscribers through traditional pay TV providers and as a standalone streaming service through Amazon, Apple, Google, LG smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe through Amazon's Prime video channels, Apple TV channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, and watch on Showtime.com.