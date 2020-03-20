Showtime Offers 30-Day Free Trial to New Customers – Up News Info Detroit

On Friday, Showtime announced that it will offer a free 30-day trial to new customers.

The network has series such as "Homeland,quot;, "Billions,quot;, "Black Monday,quot;, "Ray Donovan,quot; and viewers who register before May 3 can access all the series, documentaries and movies on the network.

Many of the network's traditional streaming partners and TV providers will also offer a free 30-day trial for Showtime.

We wouldn't dare stand in the way of Dawn. Get on his good side and make sure you're stuck on Black Monday: https://t.co/JQ0fvWBGgD pic.twitter.com/YXowifRCcA – Showtime (@Showtime) March 20, 2020

Subscribers can catch up on the network's number one drama "Homeland," which will air its final season and will have new episodes every Sunday through the end of the series on April 26.

The fifth season of "Billions,quot; with Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti returns to Showtime on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ITS T.

Some other shows airing now include "On Becoming A God In Central Florida,quot; with Kirsten Dunst, the second season of "Black Monday,quot; with Don Cheadle and Regina Hall, and "The L Word: Generation Q."