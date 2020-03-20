Shelter-in-Place: What Would the Order Really Look Like in Massachusetts?

Authorities say there are no plans for a "shelter-in-place,quot; order in Boston or Massachusetts in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Charlie Baker has repeatedly refuted persistent unsubstantiated rumors that a shelter-in-place order is looming on the horizon, as has Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who reiterated Wednesday that "there is no current plan to issue an order of this particular date. "

But as the number of reported cases of COVID-19 continues to rise steadily in Massachusetts, some local elected officials are calling for a shelter-in-place order. California became the first state in the nation to do so effectively on Thursday night. And at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Walsh acknowledged that it could be an option in the future in the Boston area.

"I think it is a question of when the time is right if it needs to be done," he said, adding that "it could be very realistic that it is an option."

The concept conjures up perhaps alarming images of the type of blockade imposed in parts of China to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. But since it has been carried out in the United States, how different would a shelter-in-place order be compared to the rules in force in the Boston area?

"In terms of best practice, I don't think it's that different," says State Representative Mike Connolly, a Cambridge Democrat who directs calls for a state asylum request.

Baker has already temporarily closed schools, banned public gatherings of more than 25 people, and ordered that restaurants only offer takeout or delivery food. Most child care programs will also close next week. In the Boston area, officials have closed gyms, theaters, playgrounds, and non-emergency buildings. As illustrated by drone images in downtown Boston, the city's streets are already incredibly empty as authorities encourage residents to work from home.

Still, these patterns of social distancing are not universally followed; Connolly says he still receives reports of crowded subway cars, components who are asked or feel pressured to go to work, and older people, who are more vulnerable to the highly contagious and life-threatening disease, who work in supermarkets,

"The shelter-in-place order will really send a clearer signal to people that, unless you really have to go out and interact with other people, you really need to stay home," he said. "And that is for his own good and the safety of everyone else."

Connolly is among the more than 30 local, state and municipal legislators who want an order inspired by what has been implemented in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the parts of the country most affected by the pandemic. There, seven California counties issued a shelter-in-place order earlier this week, and California Governor Gavin Newsom followed up with a similar state order Thursday night. But that does not mean that the entire population of California's 40 million people is trapped in their home.

As already implemented in the Bay Area, the order generally requires residents to remain in their homes and businesses to close, but it includes a number of exceptions for what are considered "essential,quot; needs and services. Those at "high risk for severe COVID-19 disease,quot; are encouraged to only leave their homes for medical care.

For most people, that means they can still leave the house to get food, whether it's from a supermarket, a corner store, or a restaurant or café; Just like in Massachusetts, they are allowed to remain open to carry and deliver.

Residents can also go to the doctor (or dentist) or pick up medications and other health care supplies (some counties have even allowed marijuana dispensaries to remain open, considering that cannabis is a "essential medicine"For many residents). And though gyms and fitness centers were ordered to close, people are still allowed to go for a walk, run, bike or walk, as long as they stay at least six feet away from other people.

Connolly says that perhaps the biggest change has to do with "who's going to work." Shelter in the Bay Area requires that all non-essential companies "cease all on-site activities." In other words, those employees must work from home, if they do at all.

However, the order still allows people to enter from their home for what is defined as essential business. The long list includes health and infrastructure workers; Virtually anyone in the food supply chain, from farmers to grocery store cashiers, restaurant employees, and delivery drivers; members of the media; gas station attendants; anyone involved in auto repair shops or auto repair; hardware workers; child and home care workers; exterminating electricians plumbers; laundry workers; School staff; shippers; lawyer bankers; and counters.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the large number of exceptions has generated some confusion about what companies are and what is not allowed to remain open; A pet grooming boutique, for example, was considered essential and kept its doors open.

"We provide pet products and services that people need," said a store employee, Bow Wow Meow, Times.

California Street, usually full of cable cars, is empty Wednesday in San Francisco. —Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

But the impacts of the order have been notable; This week's photos showed bustling parts of San Francisco practically empty (though the beaches still drew decent crowds of people exercising and walking dogs). According to The Mercury News, the Bay Area's traditional morning rush hour traffic has become "strangely non-existent."

The shelter-in-place order also prohibits any car trip that is not related to the above-mentioned essential purposes, although the police do not apply it as a primary crime and will largely refrain from issuing citations. There are no traffic stops or shelter traps on site. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott told the Times that the public was asked to comply voluntarily. While the order says non-compliance is punishable as a misdemeanor, Scott told the Times it would be "an absolute last resort,quot;.

"It is not a criminal justice approach to a public health problem," he said.

Travel by public transport is also allowed for activities defined as essential.

That said, Connolly says that all the flexibility of the order is not a reason to take advantage of it. While acknowledging that it can be difficult to cancel even small social gatherings and play dates for children, he argues that sheltering in place is "probably the fastest way to get out of this."

"The sooner we do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus, the sooner we can flatten that curve and hope to recover from this and get back to something approaching normal," he said. "This does not have to continue for months and months."