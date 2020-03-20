Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri sees EFL misconduct charge drop | Football news





Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri

Sheffield's Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has lost an EFL misconduct charge against him, the Sky Bet Championship club announced.

%MINIFYHTML4b6084c936bbcea7774fdaefe93e9f5f11% %MINIFYHTML4b6084c936bbcea7774fdaefe93e9f5f12%

Chansiri, along with CFO John Redgate and former CEO Katrien Meire, were indicted by the league last year for their involvement in the sale of Owls & # 39; Hillsborough Stadium.

But a statement from the club on Friday night said: "The EFL wrote to the club and informed it that the EFL dropped all charges it made against Chansiri, Meire and Redgate on November 14, 2019.

"Each individual regards this as a claim to his defense of the charges.

"In the club's opinion, this decision is an acknowledgment of the strength of the evidence the club has presented before the league's arbitration panels, which showed that there was no adequate basis for the charges."

He rejected all allegations made by the EFL on Wednesday after it opened an investigation into the club's profitability and sustainability filing for 2017-18.

Fallen EFL charges related to the sale of Hillsborough Stadium

The Owls were reported to have recorded a profit of £ 38 million from the sale of the stadium to a company owned by Chansiri, in the wrong year to avoid violating fair play financial rules.

There remains an EFL misconduct charge against the club, although, in the case of a guilty verdict, neither Chansiri nor any other individual would be punished.

Wednesday's statement added: "The charges against the club will proceed to a hearing and the club will continue to vigorously defend those charges."