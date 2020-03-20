Shahs Of Sunset star Reza Farahan was criticized for claiming her co-star "had ten abortions,quot;

Shahs of Sunset gained popularity in Bravo due to the hilarious friendship between Mercedes Javid and Reza Farahan. Unfortunately, the two of them are no longer friends and their enmity recently went too far.

MJ and Reza confront each other over the rumor that she was the one who instructed Ali Ashouri to say that Reza's husband was playing naked Jenga with other men and that he was sexually harassing him.

The confrontation between Farahan and Ashouri occurred while MJ was in the ICU after giving birth to her first child. Reza called Mj at the hospital to talk about what happened and ask her if she was the mastermind behind the drama.

I just finished the episode. I am in shock!! Now I understand why MJ said on WWHL that there is no chance to repair their friendship. Reza is a terrible friend and what he said was unforgivable. #TeamMJ – Brenda (@Grammiefromnh) March 14, 2020

Javid was understandably upset that the person she calls her best friend of three decades wanted to talk about the incident while she was almost on her deathbed.

The two collided at a pool party where Mercedes ended up throwing water on her friend's face. In turn, he screamed in front of the audience that his uterus exploded because he had ten abortions.

The new mother tweeted about the moment with fans who were shocked and outraged at what they heard.

'Does Reza just say to MJ "You had 10 abortions? Your uterus exploded because you had 10 abortions! He needs to be fired from this show. OMG! I have never heard anything so unpleasant in my life. I am very sore for MJ What a filthy and vile human, "said one.

‘I just finished the episode. I am in shock!! Now I understand why MJ said on WWHL that there is no chance to repair their friendship. Reza is a terrible friend and what he said was unforgivable. #TeamM "added another.

Shahs of Sunset Reza Farahan criticized for a sick abortion prank about her longtime friend Mercedes Mercedes MJ ’Javid 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/oRUZ0xVV07 – Mercedes Javid (@MercedesJavid) March 16, 2020

This viewer stepped in to say: ‘@BravoTV You have fired people for being boring, lying, etc. Time to shoot @RezaFarahan The words do not adequately express how vile his comment was. Euphoric Reza does not want to be a father, no child should be raised by such shit. I'm sorry @MercedesJavid #ShahsOfSunset ".

Ad

What did you think of the last episode?



Post views:

0 0