Serena Williams teases She develops multiple personalities while in quarantine

%MINIFYHTML3b177799b6f288b9de1bb1c87d43861011% %MINIFYHTML3b177799b6f288b9de1bb1c87d43861012%

Instagram

Giving an update on his isolation at home, the tennis ace opens up about his anxiety amid the coronavirus pandemic as he changes his skirt and wig multiple times in Instagram Story videos.

Up News Info –

Serena Williams He knows how to entertain his fans while being honest about the severity of the coronavirus crisis. The athlete turned to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 19 to give an update on her self-quarantine, while jokingly suggesting that she could have developed multiple personalities.

In the videos, the mother of one talked about how the pandemic has affected her emotions. "It started with me feeling like 'oh, it really can't affect me,'" he said. "And then all of a sudden, Indian Wells was canceled and I thought 'oh, fine, but I have a little bit of free time and I'm going to enjoy that free time.'

%MINIFYHTML3b177799b6f288b9de1bb1c87d43861013% %MINIFYHTML3b177799b6f288b9de1bb1c87d43861014%

She continued to share: "One cancellation led to another and another and then to all this anxiety that I am feeling." She revealed, "Now I've been distancing myself socially for a long time, like two weeks, and now everything small drives me nuts."

%MINIFYHTML3b177799b6f288b9de1bb1c87d43861015% %MINIFYHTML3b177799b6f288b9de1bb1c87d43861016%

Serena claimed that she gets a little paranoid when someone sneezes around her. "And by anxiety I mean that I'm on the edge every time someone sneezes around me or coughs. It's crazy," he admitted.

The 38-year-old tennis player recalled a particular moment with her daughter Alexis Olympia that made her feel in conflict. "I don't go out with anyone, so when I say someone, I mean, my daughter. She coughed, got angry and looked at her askance. I gave her that 'angry Serena' and then I was sad." said.

"I thought 'okay? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Is there something I can do?' I just don't know what to do, so instead of being relaxed and really under stress a lot "Serena continued, before concluding the videos saying:" I never expected to be relaxed, but it is what it is. We will overcome it, we have to do it and I just wanted to inform you about what I was doing. "

When the Stories started, Serena wore a white T-shirt with the word "Legendary" written on the chest combined with a red tutu and a medium length wig. Throughout the videos, she changed her wig and skirt several times, but when she finished, she suggested that she do it without realizing it. "Wait a minute. Something … changed?" she asked as she looked at herself on the camera.

<br />

Commenting on the videos, Serena fans praised her sense of humor in the midst of the crisis. "I wish I had multiple personalities to keep me company how lucky you are," wrote one. Another expressed his admiration, "loll, I love your queen of the tennis period."

"Always beautiful! Keep a sense of humor," praised another user. Someone else called the videos "refreshing" and added that "we all bored FA!" Another person commented, "She is so funny."