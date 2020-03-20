Senators sold shares before heavy market losses from viruses

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, sold up to $ 1.7 million in shares just before the market fell in February amid fears about the coronavirus epidemic.

Senate records show Burr and his wife sold between approximately $ 600,000 and $ 1.7 million in more than 30 separate transactions in late January and mid-February, just before the market began to drop and when health officials in the government began to issue severe warnings about the effects of the virus. Several of the shares were in companies that own hotels.

Stock sales were first reported by ProPublica and The Center for Responsive Politics. Most of them arrived on February 13, just before Burr delivered a speech in Washington, DC, in which he predicted dire consequences of the virus, including closed schools and cuts in company travel, according to the audio obtained. by National Public Radio and published Thursday. .

Burr told the small North Carolina State Society audience that the virus was "much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we've seen in recent history,quot; and "probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic."

Burr's comments were far more serious than he made publicly, and came as President Donald Trump continued to downplay the severity of the virus.

There is no indication that Burr had inside information when he sold the shares and issued the private warnings. The intelligence panel did not have any information on the pandemic the week most of the shares were sold, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person declined to be identified to discuss the committee's confidential activity.

Burr said on Twitter on Thursday that Americans were already being warned about the effects of the virus when he delivered the speech to the North Carolina State Society.

"The message I shared with my constituents is one that public health officials urged us to pay attention to as the spread of the coronavirus increased," Burr wrote. "To be prepared."

Burr sent the tweets ahead of reports of his stock sales. A senator spokesman said in a statement that Burr "has been deeply concerned about the sudden and heavy cost this pandemic is having on our economy,quot; and supports efforts by Congress to help the economy. The spokesman declined to be identified to share the senator's thoughts.

The North Carolina senator was not the only lawmaker to sell shares just before the sharp decline due to the global pandemic. Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, a new senator who will run for reelection this year, sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock in late January, when senators began receiving reports of the virus, also according to Senate records.

In the following weeks, Loeffler urged his constituents to have faith in the efforts of the Trump administration to prepare the nation.

"@RealDonaldTrump and his administration are doing a great job working to keep Americans healthy and safe," Loeffler wrote on Twitter on February 27.

The Daily Beast first reported that Loeffler abandoned the shares in late January. The senator is married to Jeffrey Sprecher, president and CEO of the Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange.

This story has been corrected to show that Burr's speech was in Washington, DC, not North Carolina.