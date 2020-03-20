See an emotional preview of Hawaii's Five-0 series

After 10 years, the sun is setting on Hawaii Five-0. The CBS drama, one of the most successful TV remakes, ends with the end of Sunday, April 3 and E! News takes a look at the emotional final chapter.

In the video above, check out some faces and moments viewers met during the 10-season trip, and get ready to say aloha one last time.

The end of the two-hour series will mark 240 episodes for the new version of Leonard FreemanSeries of the same name. The show currently stars Alex O & # 39; Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero Y Chi McBride.