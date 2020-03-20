See an emotional preview of Hawaii's Five-0 series

After 10 years, the sun is setting on Hawaii Five-0. The CBS drama, one of the most successful TV remakes, ends with the end of Sunday, April 3 and E! News takes a look at the emotional final chapter.
In the video above, check out some faces and moments viewers met during the 10-season trip, and get ready to say aloha one last time.
The end of the two-hour series will mark 240 episodes for the new version of Leonard FreemanSeries of the same name. The show currently stars Alex O & # 39; Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero Y Chi McBride.
"It is never easy to say goodbye to a successful franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own distinctive style." Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 It has been a great success for us. Thanks to the incredible talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, he has played a key role for a decade in our schedule and helped establish our potency on Friday night. We couldn't be prouder of its quality and longevity and we are grateful for the passionate devotion of the fans it inspired. "
"This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life," O'Loughlin said in a statement. "Wherever I go on this planet, in all languages, I am McGarrett to all of these people. What we have done, what we have accomplished, is extraordinary. I really cannot speak words to express my level of gratitude. I am glad I have I've been a part of this, a part of the story, and I'm going to miss it. And for the fans, I don't know how to thank you guys. Thanks for following us the way you have. I'm going to miss you. Aloha. "
the Hawaii Five-0 The series finale airs on Friday, April 3 at 9 p.m. on CBS.
%MINIFYHTML46159409dbbff5535a7ead33d09011a813%