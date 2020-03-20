See: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar spread awareness about the coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has created a lot of panic among the general public. At those times, there are various details about the virus floating online that are also misleading. However, at such a serious time, Bollywood has teamed up to spread awareness of the coronavirus and make positive use of its influence on people. Many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer SIngh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and others have teamed up for a special video.

T 3476 - T 3476 - -The film fraternity advocates and warns for safety and precaution .. in CoVid 19 .. an initiative of Industry and CM Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/xjZsBI2diu - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2020

Everyone sees themselves talking about how one can be fully aware of the virus, the things that need to be taken care of to prevent it from spreading further, and why it is important to socialize during this time. Amitabh Bachchan shared the video on Twitter and it is impressive. It really gives an idea of ​​what is important to do during this time.

Celebrities are seen urging people to take the right route to protect themselves and join in this moment of distress.

