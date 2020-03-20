Second magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes Ridgecrest this week – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Ridgecrest on Friday morning, the second time this week that the Mojave Desert area has woken up.

The earthquake occurred at 4:52 a.m., approximately 9 miles east-northeast of Ridgecrest, at a depth of approximately 5 miles, within the limits of the China Lake Naval Weapons Station. It was followed about an hour later by a magnitude 2.6 earthquake.

Friday's earthquake is the second magnitude 3.5 quake to occur near Ridgecrest, which was rocked last summer by two major earthquakes on July 4, one of which was a 7.1 quake. Another 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck the area Tuesday.

No injuries or damage have been reported.