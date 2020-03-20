Searchlight, A24, Focus Features Alter Release Slate – Specialized Box Office – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML6192bc970edec352b9efad12d979e8b011% %MINIFYHTML6192bc970edec352b9efad12d979e8b012%

As theaters close and major studio films postpone major theatrical releases, independent and art films are doing their best to navigate the waters of the coronavirus outbreak. Like big ad titles, many independent films to be released this weekend choose to delay their debuts, while a handful opt for a digital release, which is often common for the specialty space.

The title of Mangurama / Abramorama Dosed it will open in theaters in New York starting Friday and will expand on March 27 in Los Angeles. Instead, they have opted to make a global launch in digital format with 10% of each purchase of the film intended for disaster relief from coronavirus, which will be matched by Facebook. Once the theaters reopen, they will take the movie out of the broadcast and resume the theatrical release.

The film follows Adrianne, who, after years of failed prescription drugs, turns to underground healers to try to overcome her depression, anxiety, and opioid addiction with illegal psychedelic medicine like magic mushrooms and iboga.

In a statement by filmmakers Chandler and Nicholas Meyers, they said: "We wish you all health and happiness in these unprecedented times and hope that the virus will stop quickly. Humans are social beings and we are devastated to imagine that some owned theaters Local and family-run cities and towns across the country may not survive the stops that prohibit social gatherings. "

They added: "The movie experience is a much-loved pastime for friends and family in the United States and around the world and so Dosed He will return to theaters when the time is right, to support communities, continue to raise funds for the ongoing crisis featured in the documentary that includes depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and addiction problems. The moment the country returns to normal Dosed It will be available exclusively to theaters, will be removed from online platforms, and we will bring together psychedelic communities to connect with people, discuss these issues, and present question and answer panels that will host theatrical screening events where people can learn from Adrianne's story and feel the hope and inspiration that many have had from previous theatrical screening events before the closings. "

"We cannot allow the potentially cataclysmic effects of this virus to distract us from the potential of Dosed to inform so many people about the healing properties of psychedelics for people struggling to regain balance, "said Abramorama / Mangurama directors Richard Abramowitz (CEO) and Karol Martesko-Fenster (COO)."Consequently, we are proud to work with the filmmakers to bring this film to the world where it can do something good. "

Dosed It has already made 96 screenings in North America and has been shown in Australia, the United Kingdom and Europe. It is still slated to premiere in Africa in May.

Liev Schreiber in "Human Capital"

Vertical entertainment



Vertical Entertainment Drama Human capital It has also disconnected from the theater and gone digital. The Marc Meyers-directed drama will be available on VOD / Digital starting today and will be released in theaters at a later date.

Making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film, Human capital follows the lives of two families as their lives intertwine after an impulsive trade deal and a tragic hit-and-run accident. The film stars Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, Fred Hechinger, Betty Gabriel, and Alex Wolff.

Elevation Pictures Sports Drama The Grizzlies is choosing not to go digital after canceling its theatrical release. The film, directed by Miranda de Pencier, executive producer for Frank Marshall and Jake Steinfield, is based on a true story and follows a group of young Inuit people in a small community who gain a powerful sense of pride through the sport of lacrosse. The film also stars Ben Schnetzer, Booboo Stewart, Tantoo Cardinal, Emerald MacDonald, and Will Sasso.

Lightyear Entertainment family drama The Etruscan smile Starring Brian Cox, he was slated to hit select theaters on Friday, but from the outbreak, he decided to release the film digitally and on BluRay on June 16. The film was adapted from José Louis Sampedro's best-selling book. The Etruscan Smile and directed Mihal Brezis and Oded Binnun. It already launched on November 1 in New York and Los Angeles for an Oscar qualifying run.

Quentin Dupiex's French dark comedy Suede Starring Jean Dujardin, it will premiere exclusively at Angelika in New York, but the film's distributor, Greenwich Entertainment, is still deciding whether to release it digitally or wait for an upcoming movie. Annie Silverstein's acclaimed Cannes drama Bull Starring Rob Morgan, Yolanda Ross and Amber Havard she is in the same boat as the rest of them and decided to debut on digital and VOD on May 1.

Focus Features is also joining the digital game. As previously reported, Focus Features is launching Emma. which performed well at the box office prior to COVID-19, on VOD along with numerous Universal titles. Eliza Hittman Sundance winner Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which premiered last week in New York and Los Angeles, has ended its theatrical career due to the pandemic and there is no news on how the film will progress. Meanwhile, it appears that Focus has held its future release dates in place, including Promising young woman (April 17th), The high note (May 8) and Irresistible (may 19).

Other special box office delays include Sony Pictures Classics & # 39; The climb, Well go to the United States Throat Cut City, Reflector David Copperfield's personal story Y Antlers as well as Strand Release & # 39; s The artist's wife. Roadside Attractions has driven its launch of The secret: dare to dream while Bleecker Street has changed debuts to Dream horse Y Military wives for the moment until May.

Orion Lee and John Magaro in "The First Cow"

Allyson Riggs / A24 Films



A24 has made the decision to relaunch the critically acclaimed Kelly Reichardt First cow later this year. "We are sure that at the end of this year the theater scene for independent cinema will be in full effect again, and we hope to present it First cow to a wider audience then, "A24 said in a statement. The film marked a career box office opening for Reichardt.

As the box office navigates through these uncertain times, it is pressuring independent distributors to be creative with their releases. Kino Lorber launched his Kino Marquee initiative and things are getting creative for the release of Deborah Kampmeier's sexual exploitation revenge drama Headband starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Annarosa Mudd.

Originally, Headband It was slated for a release on March 27, but will instead launch online in a theatrical model starting March 26. The film will be available at screening times and will be followed by live online discussion panels on the film and the topics it addresses through Crowdcast.

Together Films, founded by impact distribution strategist Sarah Mosses, created an innovative solution that focused on the collective power of conversation that is in line with the topics covered in Headband. Together Films and Picture Motion will also host a webinar on March 23 at 2 p.m. ET for industry colleagues to discuss the range of digital options currently available on the market during these uncertain times – they could change the landscape of the theater model. launching. It is already happening, so filmmakers and distributors could also lean on it.