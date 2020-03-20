Savannah Guthrie Offers An Adorable Update From The Bedhead Bureau ”

Savannah GuthrieChildren are the cutest coworkers.

For the Friday episode of TODAY, the reporter, who is co-anchoring from home while recovering from a sore throat, gave co-hosts Hoda Kotb Y Harry smith An update on how it is. His colleagues also caught up with their children. Valley, 5 and Charles, 3, who made an adorable cameo during the episode.

"I have Vale and Charlie with me," she said while snuggling with her little babies. "We've been doing a lot of FaceTiming with friends. They're here in their pajamas … from the & # 39; Bedhead Bureau & # 39;".

On Wednesday, the fan-favorite presenter started working from home after suffering from "a mild sore throat and runny nose." Co-anchoring the morning episode from her basement with Hoda, Savannah explained her condition: "This is what happened, I was not feeling my best, sore throat, some colds, I would not have thought of that, but we are at different times, right? "