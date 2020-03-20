Savannah Guthrie Offers An Adorable Update From The Bedhead Bureau ”

Savannah GuthrieChildren are the cutest coworkers.
For the Friday episode of TODAY, the reporter, who is co-anchoring from home while recovering from a sore throat, gave co-hosts Hoda Kotb Y Harry smith An update on how it is. His colleagues also caught up with their children. Valley, 5 and Charles, 3, who made an adorable cameo during the episode.
"I have Vale and Charlie with me," she said while snuggling with her little babies. "We've been doing a lot of FaceTiming with friends. They're here in their pajamas … from the & # 39; Bedhead Bureau & # 39;".
On Wednesday, the fan-favorite presenter started working from home after suffering from "a mild sore throat and runny nose." Co-anchoring the morning episode from her basement with Hoda, Savannah explained her condition: "This is what happened, I was not feeling my best, sore throat, some colds, I would not have thought of that, but we are at different times, right? "
"So with great caution, and also to really model the surveillance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now," he continued. "We follow the advice of the NBC medical team and therefore here I am, I'm working from home as we speak. And we're still together and we're going to stream this show."
Keeping the spirits light, he added: "Well, we are really socially estranged now, aren't we, Hoda?"
Like Savannah, Hoda also had to adapt to have her little ones. Haley Joy, 3 and Hope Catherine, 11 months, at home. During Hoda and Jenna, the mother of two shared that her oldest daughter has continued her favorite online music class. Before the show, Hoda posted a sweet video of her baby's lesson on Instagram, where she can be seen playing the tambourine while following her teacher via FaceTime.
"You know what I loved about the start of this class, is that he called all the kids and said he had never had a bigger class because you can usually get to the class, or you can't," Hoda said during the episode. . "Everyone is on fire and it's all the faces and everyone did their thing. And he called out his name and Haley said," He said my name! He said Hope's name! "Because he said," Haley and Hope, I know you're there! "
(E! AND NBC are part of the universal NBC family.)
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLfffbd5cf10a40cd8bbe9a5100d9ecb8717%%MINIFYHTMLfffbd5cf10a40cd8bbe9a5100d9ecb8718%%MINIFYHTMLfffbd5cf10a40cd8bbe9a5100d9ecb8719%