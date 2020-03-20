Savannah Guthrie, more colleague of honor who died of coronavirus

the Today show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie Y Hoda Kotb and other NBC News employees share touching tributes to their late colleague Larry edgeworth, who died at age 61 on Thursday after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
The president of the company, Andy Lack, announced his death in an email to staff members on Friday. Edgeworth had spent more than 25 years on NBC News, working as an audio technician and then working in an equipment room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza company headquarters in New York City, where the Today The show is filmed. His wife Crystal He said he also suffered from other health problems, NBC News reported.
Edgeworth is also survived by his two children.
"My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19," Guthrie wrote on Instagram on Friday, along with a photo of her late colleague.
"I adored Larry," he continued. "We traveled together for two consecutive months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the warmest, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry, tired or stressed we were, always It was a joy. He loved his work and excelled in it. He loved his colleagues and the child if we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My most sincere condolences and prayers to his family. "
Guthrie also shared another photo with Edgeworth.
Kotb tweeted"I'd like you to know this name: Larry Edgeworth. He was a longtime member of our NBC team … a big smile … a big heart … we love Larry and he loved us again … everyone we … died after testing positive for the Coronavirus. "
Today show weatherman Al Roker He posted on his Instagram page a photo of Edgeworth sitting with his sound equipment, writing: "Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally. You were always in good hands when he was on your team. He always asked about Nick and he lost trouble. underlying health condition exacerbated by Covid-19 is devastating. Thoughts and prayers to his wife and two children. Our @nbcnews family has lost an accomplished professional and friend. "
Today co-anchor Dylan Dreyer He shared the same photo, writing, "Coronavirus hitting close to home when I heard the news that Larry Edgeworth, a dear colleague, had passed away. He was truly one of the most pleasant men I have had the pleasure of working with. Colder snow, he always had a smile on his face. He was one of the last people I saw at work before I left for maternity leave. I will miss this wonderfully kind man very much. I am praying for his family. They are trying to make sense of this difficult time. "
NBC Nightly News presenter Lester Holt posted a photo of him with Edgeworth.
"Proud to have known and worked with Larry Edgeworth for almost 20 years," he wrote. "I shared some great adventures here and abroad. An excellent audio engineer and a tremendous man. He always had the back of his team. Larry, I loved it when you called me." Soft. "I will miss you friend. God bless you and your family. #Restinpeace # we will overcome this #beatcoronavirus #toenailjuice,quot;.
