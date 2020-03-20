Savannah Guthrie, more colleague of honor who died of coronavirus

the Today show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie Y Hoda Kotb and other NBC News employees share touching tributes to their late colleague Larry edgeworth, who died at age 61 on Thursday after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

The president of the company, Andy Lack, announced his death in an email to staff members on Friday. Edgeworth had spent more than 25 years on NBC News, working as an audio technician and then working in an equipment room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza company headquarters in New York City, where the Today The show is filmed. His wife Crystal He said he also suffered from other health problems, NBC News reported.

Edgeworth is also survived by his two children.

"My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19," Guthrie wrote on Instagram on Friday, along with a photo of her late colleague.