Saracens ask staff to take 25 percent pay cut | Rugby Union News





Saracen players, including Maro Itoje and Jamie George, and staff have received a pay cut

The Saracens have asked their players and staff to cut a 25 percent pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-time Premier League champions have asked their staff members to cut wages as canceling meetings and social events has put the club in a "critical position."

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed the end of the 2019/20 season for the entire league, cup and county rugby in England, except for the Gallagher Premier League, due to fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

Wasps and Worcester have announced that they will cut their players' salaries, and Gloucester also confirmed on Friday that they will follow the same course of action.

A statement from the Saracens said: "In these unprecedented times since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the world we work in has changed unrecognizably and continues to evolve almost daily.

"With the recent announcements that all rugby activity has been postponed and the cancellation of social gatherings and events for the foreseeable future, our club is in a critical position. There will be a very significant drop in revenue and it is an unsustainable situation." .

"We have asked all of our players, coaches and staff across the organization to support us in a 25% pay cut. This measure is to protect as many jobs as possible and avoid layoffs.

"We will keep this situation under review at all times and anticipate that the pay cut will last until the props are rescheduled and the revenue generating activity can start again. Our lower paying staff has been protected from this pay cut."

"This decision has not been taken lightly by the Board and, as we understand it, all rugby clubs across the country feel the same pain. The Saracens wish to thank all of our staff and players for their commitment to the spirit family, unit and club unit.

"The club would also like to thank all of our loyal fans for their patience, support and understanding in these uncertain times. Keep everyone safe."